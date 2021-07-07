Another heat wave expected to bake the North Coast this weekend

Another summer heat wave is expected to bake Sonoma County and the wider North Coast starting Friday and lasting into Sunday evening, with triple-digit temperatures reaching as high as 110 degrees in some places.

Cloverdale is poised to be the hottest part of Sonoma County, with daytime highs over the weekend peaking at 105 degrees, said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Santa Rosa is set to top out at 95 degrees, with coastal areas of the county remaining in the low 80s.

Much of Mendocino County and all of Lake County are expected to endure punishing heat over the three-day period, with highs from 100 to 110 degrees in many areas.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch Tuesday for that part of the region, extending north to Trinity County. The advisory is in place from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening.

The heat stems from a high pressure system building over the southwest of the U.S. and expected to shift north over the Great Basin and California, Lorber said.

The forecast calls for cooling to begin on Monday, with daytime highs in the mid-80s for Santa Rosa and low- to mid-90s in Cloverdale.

Forecasters are not concerned about winds in the weekend forecast, so they don’t expect to issue any red-flag warnings signaling extra wildfire danger.

“We do want to avoid any fire starts and be aware,” Lorber said. “Of course don’t throw any cigarette butts on the ground and don’t start any bonfires.”

He reminded people to stay hydrated, avoid outside activity during the peak heat hours between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and don’t leave children or pets in cars without air conditioning.

The return of triple-digit temperatures comes in the wake of a deadly heat wave that blanketed the Pacific Northwest last week and record-shattering heat across Sonoma County in mid-June.

Santa Rosa saw a 99-year record fall on June 17 when it hit 104 degrees, while Cloverdale topped out at 114 degrees — extreme heat that had health officials and fire departments on the alert for emergencies

Still, June and July heat waves are not unusual for Northern California, according to Lorber.

“It’s nothing extraordinary at this point,” he added. “We might approach some records in the interior but it’s too early to tell if the records will be breaking.”

PG&E is not planning any power shut-offs tied to wildfire risks, according to spokeswoman to Deanna Contreras.

She cautioned that days of excessive heat can tax the power grid and lead to equipment failures — both of which could lead to an unexpected power outage, she said.

Customers who rely on electricity to safeguard medicine or provide other critical needs should have a backup plan to deal with any unplanned outage.

“We do see unplanned heat-related outages but there’s no way to notify customers about weather or heat-related power outages” Contreras said. Customers can sign up for outage alerts at pge.com/outages.

