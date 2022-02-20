Another pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 101

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Highway 101.

Just after 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to an emergency crash on the freeway, just south of River Road, according to a report.

Driving south on the highway in a Honda Pilot, Jesus O. Jimenez Hernandez, 29, hit the pedestrian, who had been walking in the lanes of traffic, said CHP officer David deRutte. The pedestrian, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

After colliding with the pedestrian, Hernandez pulled onto the right shoulder. Officers who arrived at scene determined he was impaired, and placed him under arrest. He was taken to the county jail and charged with driving under the influence, deRutte said.

Two days earlier, another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 101 near Healdsburg. A pickup driven by a Kelseyville man was traveling southbound on the freeway when he ran out of gas. When the driver walked to get help, the female passenger stayed behind. She was hit by what police now believe was a silver or similar-colored 2019 or 2021 Ram pickup, according to a news release.

The Santa Rosa CHP Office urges anyone with information regarding either incident to call 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.