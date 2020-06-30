Another Sonoma County coronavirus cancellation: Water Bark dog swim days

Tulle avoids a bath at all costs after playing in the waters of Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa during Water Bark at Spring Lake Swimming Lagoon Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The fundraising event has been canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)

Another Sonoma County event has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, this one for the pooches.

The popular Water Bark dog swimming weekends at the Spring Lake Regional Park lagoon will not be held this September.

The lagoon already is closed to swimmers for the summer to comply with health regulations that prohibit gatherings of even a dozen or more people and the lagoon has been nearly drained of water.

“We know that hundreds of dog owners look forward to this event all year, and we share your disappointment that we can’t offer it this fall,” said Melissa Kelley, executive director of the nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. “We hope the evolving situation will make it possible to host the Water Bark again in September 2021.”

The event is a significant fundraiser for the Parks Foundation, raising about $30,000 a year to support improvements in more than 50 dog-friendly regional parks.

Although the Water Bark won’t happen, Kelley said regional park trails are open to dogs on leash and park users are welcome to support the foundation and its work to maintain and expand that trail system.

More information can be found at www.SonomaCountyParksFoundation.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.