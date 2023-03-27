Another storm headed for Sonoma County, expect heavy showers, up to 55 mph wind gusts

This weekend’s sunny skies notwithstanding, the cold-and-wet pattern of the previous weeks is expected to continue until at least midweek in the North Bay, with the start of a more than two-day storm that will roll into the region by Monday night — on the heels of another chilly morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday morning across the North Bay began with temperatures in the low to upper 30s, with the exception of the coast, which saw temperatures in the lower 40s.

Santa Rosa experienced a low of 37 degrees and Rohnert Park about 32 degrees, which was one of the lowest temperatures in the area, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

The weather service extended its frost advisory, which was initially set to expire Sunday morning, until Monday morning because similar temperatures are expected from about 4 to 9 a.m.

Brrrr (does anyone actually say that out loud?!?) Sunday & Monday: Chilly to cold mornings. Frost Advisory in effect for #BayArea & #CentralCA into Monday. Coldest temps expected 4-9 am in the low to mid 30s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZFsplu6hvB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 26, 2023

After Monday’s chilly morning, the day will remain fairly calm until about 10 or 11 p.m., when lighter rain will potentially begin to fall, Gass said.

Heavier rain and stronger winds will pickup around 4 a.m. and last until about 9 a.m. Tuesday, as a cold front passes through the region. Rain accumulation at the peak of the storm will reach about ¼ to ½ of an inch an hour.

Following this five-hour period, the storm will diminish from a widespread event to scattered rains.

But those in Sonoma County and the surrounding parts of the North Bay can expect showers to continue off and on through Tuesday night and potentially into Wednesday morning or afternoon, though the timing for the end of the storm is still “up in the air,” Gass said.

This system, which is not an atmospheric river but did gain some moisture from the Pacific Ocean, is expected to drop about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain across most of Sonoma County, including the valleys. Coastal areas could receive about 3 inches, while as much as 3.5 inches could fall on the coastal mountain ranges.

While we remain under mainly clear sky conditions this weekend, more wind and rain is on the way early next week. The brunt of the storm's impacts will occur on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the region. Gusty winds and at times heavy rainfall expected. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/NdEMqBIQC0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2023

This rain is not expected to cause major flooding or inundate larger rivers, such as the Russian River, Gass said. However, it will still cause some ponding on roadways and issues in some flood-prone areas.

“The main impacts are going to be the typical urban and small stream flooding,” he said. “If, on your way to work, you’ve experienced flooding this winter, you are probably going to see similar concerns with this system.”

Winds gusts will reach peaks of about 40 to 50 mph near the coast and in low-lying areas, while some mountaintops in the North Bay could experience gusts of up to 55 mph.

Gusts will continue after the cold front exits the area, but they will not be as strong, slowing down to about 25 to 35 mph, Gass said.

“We are not expecting a long-duration wind event with this system compared to the system that we had last week,” he said. “The winds will not be as strong and they won’t be blowing for long periods.”

Be that as it may, the North Bay is still likely to see downed tree limbs, a few downed trees and some isolated power outages due to saturated soils, Gass said.

While the storm ends Wednesday, the cool and unsettled weather pattern will not.

There is potential for a lighter storm to hit the North Bay during the coming weekend, though meteorologists are still analyzing the forecast.

Gass said he would not be surprised if some isolated showers continued into next month.

“Typically things do begin to taper off as we head into April. But we could still have some wet systems move through,” he said. “I wouldn’t bet on it being completely over with but we are not seeing anything significant at this time in the future.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.