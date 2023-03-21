Another storm moves into Sonoma County. Here’s what to expect each day

A storm that rolled into the North Bay on Monday night is expected to intensify throughout Tuesday, and will stick around to early Wednesday.

While it won’t bring much rain or very high winds to Sonoma County, the area’s soils are so saturated that the potential for localized flooding and downed trees is heightened, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be a soggy and windy commute today. It's mostly light rain, but occasional moderate rain can result in ponding on roadways. Notice that the radar loop shows rain coming in in "rain-dry-rain" bands. If you come across flooded roads: Turn Around, Don't Drown!#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/A6UqtwD7O8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 21, 2023

(Map: Rain forecast in the North Bay)

Here’s what to expect this week in Sonoma County, according to the weather service:

Tuesday

• Showers, with a high near 52 degrees.

• East northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

• New precipitation amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

• Rain. Low around 43 degrees.

• North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Wednesday

• A 50% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

• Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

• Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

• West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

• A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

• West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Friday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Friday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Saturday

• Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Saturday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday

• A slight chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

Sunday night

• A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Monday

• Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees.