Never mind temps near 80 degrees, another storm set for Sonoma County. Here’s when

Instead of the previously predicted near-80-degree temperatures and sunshine, the North Bay will experience another wet and windy storm starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is predicted to drop up to about 2 inches of rain in the wettest portions of Sonoma County and bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph along the coast, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Light rain will begin to fall Thursday afternoon, as a cold front begins to move into the northwest corner of Sonoma County. South to southwesterly winds will begin to pick up just before the front moves through.

“Not everyone is going to feel it by Thursday afternoon,” Bingaman said.

The cold air will then spread over the region, triggering more widespread rain and higher wind speeds.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to last from 10 p.m. Thursday into Friday morning, when the North Bay valleys could get up to around 0.4 of an inch and the Sonoma County coastal mountains could get about 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch.

Wind gusts are predicted to reach up to 20 mph in the valleys and 30 to 35 mph on the coast, Bingaman said.

After the brunt of the storm passes, intermittent and lighter rains will stick around through about Sunday morning. Sonoma County valleys could receive up to 1 inch of rain over the four-day system.

“This is not an atmospheric river,” she said. “This is more of a typical winter-like storm but it is not a strong one.”

The storm is coming after a longer dry spell, allowing for some of the soils to dry out and lowering the chances for downed trees and flooding. However, Sonoma County residents should still consider taking some precautionary steps before the upcoming storm, such as looking on their properties for leaning trees and cleaning out gutters and storm drains, Bingaman said.

A few days ago, weather service models were showing a stronger high pressure ridge developing closer to the west coast, leading to predictions that the area would heat up. However, the system appeared more to the east, allowing for space for the cold front to move in, though temperatures could rise to the mid-60s on Sunday and Monday.

Light rain storms could continue throughout the region until about mid-April, according to the weather service’s climate prediction center.

“I’m not seeing a signal for a major rain event,” Bingaman said, “but just some continuous light to moderate rain, like what we will see this week into the weekend.”

