Another weekend, another heat advisory for North Bay: Here’s what to expect in Sonoma County

The North Bay is expected to sizzle again this weekend, weather forecasters said Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the area from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are set to reach the high-90s and low-100s, according to Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

Sonoma County’s far northern portion and northeast Napa County will see the hottest temperatures during that period, he said.

That is before a cool down on Sunday, he added.

“The valleys and most of the populated areas are going to see temperatures well into the 90s,” Miller said.

“We're gonna see some temperatures in the lower 100s — those are mainly going to be in the hills and the higher locations.”

Winds coming off the Pacific Ocean will generally keep low-lying areas cooler. Santa Rosa will see temperatures in the mid-90s while Cloverdale will be a bit warmer, in the high-90s and low-100s, he said.

People heading out to Bodega Bay will be treated to temperatures in the high-60s and low-70s. The town of Mendocino, in Mendocino County, will be even cooler. There it will peak in the mid- to low-60s.

(National Weather Service)

(Servicio Meteorológico Nacional)

Last weekend, Sonoma County got a taste of the extreme heat much of the U.S. has experienced in the last few weeks.

But the heat expected Friday and Saturday are not part of the recent “heat dome” phenomena. Instead, just a few very hot days before cooling off to more typical summer temperatures.

“It's actually going to be kind of a typical summertime pattern: 60s and 70s on the coast, 80s to lower 90s for inland areas,” Miller said.

Though no red flag warnings are anticipated, there still exists an elevated risk for wildfires. The relative humidity will be low during the weekend. Coupled with high temperatures, the foliage could become tinder.

“It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to spread really fast, because it's not windy,” said Miller.

But fires will be easier to start, he said.

“The key with any of these heat events is just to kind of make sure that wherever you may be, to try to find a cooler place if it's outside into the shade,” he said.

And if you’re inside, use fans and air conditioning.

Miller encouraged people to also stay hydrated, and to keep sports drinks on hand if venturing outside.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.