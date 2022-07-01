Another Yellowstone National Park visitor gored by a bison, marking 3rd time this year

A 71-year-old woman was gored by a bull bison Wednesday at Yellowstone National Park, marking the second such incident at the park within three days and the third so far in 2022.

The woman, from West Chester, Pa., and her daughter "inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead," the park wrote in a statement.

The bison charged at the 71-year-old, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Cody, Wyo.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man was gored as he was walking with family members near the Giant Geyser.

The incident was caught on camera and showed the bison charging at the man who had run to grab a child in the bison's path. The man and child were thrown into the air but were able to sprint away from the bison, which walked away.

The man was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with an arm injury.

In late May, a 25-year-old Ohio woman was thrown 10 feet into the air after reportedly coming within 10 feet of a bison, Yellowstone said.

The park requires visitors to remain 25 yards or more away from bison, which have "injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," Yellowstone said.

"They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," the park said.

The park advised visitors to not stand their ground against a bison.

"Immediately walk or run away from the animal," the park said. "Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you."