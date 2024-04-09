Ansel Adams' famed Yosemite, San Francisco photos are going to be stamps

Since his first photograph of the park was developed over 100 years ago, Ansel Adams has remained interlinked with Yosemite National Park. Beginning next month, the San Francisco photographer's shots of the California icon will appear on U.S. mail, shrunk to about the size of a thumbnail.

Half Dome has never looked so tiny.

The United States Postal Service is releasing a sheet of stamps showcasing 16 landscape photographs from Adams' collection.

The stamps display three images from Yosemite and seven from across the state, including the Golden Gate from Baker Beach. Adams' outlooks on other western beauties, such as Mount Denali and Mount Rainier, also appear on the sheet.

Among the collection is a late-career contribution, "Dunes, Oceano, California" from 1963, wherein the photographer captured the Central Coast, a region he notoriously overlooked.

On May 15 at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite, the Postal Service is slated to hold a public ceremony to dedicate the Ansel Adams Forever stamps. Attendees can RSVP on the U.S. Postal Service website.

Adams' photographs were redesigned to fit a stamp by Derry Noyes, an art director with the Postal Service.

Adams, born in San Francisco in 1902, first visited Yosemite when he was a teenager. The NPS wrote that "for most of his life, Yosemite National Park was Adams' chief source of inspiration."