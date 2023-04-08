Anthony Chavez’s family legacy in the world of civil rights activism needs little introduction.

His grandfather, César Chavez, was one of the seminal leaders of the farm labor movement in California. His birthday, March 31, is now marked with a state holiday.

Anthony Chavez grew up attending United Farm Worker union marches and now travels as speaker with the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

He spent part of the recent week at Village Charter School in Santa Rosa, where students are studying about his grandfather and the United Farm Worker movement.

They held a celebration and stage presentation Thursday at the school that featured dancing, music, poetry recitals and skits, capped by a community dinner.