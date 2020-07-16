Anthony Fauci, attacked by Trump's aides, fires back: 'Let's stop this nonsense'

WASHINGTON -- After several days spent weathering attacks from White House officials, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci hit back on Wednesday, calling recent efforts to discredit him ''bizarre'' and a hindrance to the government's ability to communicate information about the coronavirus pandemic.

''I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that,'' Dr. Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic published on Wednesday, speaking of recent attempts by President Trump's aides to undermine him. ''I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it's only reflecting negatively on them.''

It was the latest salvo in a war that has broken out in the middle of a pandemic between the government's top infectious disease expert and a White House that has never evolved beyond the bare-knuckle tactics of the 2016 campaign.

On Wednesday, Peter Navarro, Mr. Trump's top trade adviser, published a brazen op-ed article in USA Today describing Dr. Fauci as ''wrong about everything.'' Over the weekend, another of Mr. Trump's top advisers shared a mocking cartoon that portrayed Dr. Fauci as a leaky faucet. Other White House officials have targeted Dr. Fauci by distributing opposition research-style documents to reporters that detail what they say are his mistakes.

All the while, White House officials -- including the president and the press secretary -- assert in the face of the evidence that there is no concerted effort to attack Dr. Fauci.

''We're all on the same team, including Dr. Fauci,'' Mr. Trump told reporters on Wednesday as he left the White House for Atlanta. When he was asked about Mr. Navarro's choice to go around White House channels to publish the op-ed article in USA Today, the president added that Mr. Navarro ''shouldn't be doing that.''

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One that he had not read the piece, but criticized Mr. Navarro's decision to publish it without allowing other officials to vet the content.

''Peter Navarro's statement or op-ed or whatever you want to classify it as was an independent action that was a violation of well-established protocols that was not supported overtly or covertly by anybody in the West Wing,'' Mr. Meadows said. ''I think Peter Navarro spoke for himself.''

And during a coronavirus task force meeting on Wednesday, Dr. Fauci sat next to Vice President Mike Pence. As the group discussed reopening schools, possible vaccines and therapy treatments, Mr. Pence's office made sure to send out a picture of the men sitting together.

''He's a valued member of our team,'' Mr. Pence told the TV host Greta Van Susteren in an interview, adding that administration officials ''have great respect for him.''

Dr. Fauci, 79, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a post he has held since 1984, is no stranger to criticism. He oversaw much of the government's response to the AIDS epidemic, weathering criticism from activists like Larry Kramer, who called him a ''murderer'' and an ''incompetent idiot.''

Mr. Trump's administration presents a different challenge. Because Dr. Fauci is a career civil servant, his job is not in jeopardy, and it is unlikely that Mr. Trump can completely exile him, given his emergence as the government's most credible voice on the pandemic. He has not briefed Mr. Trump in weeks, preferring to work with Dr. Deborah L. Birx, who helps coordinate the administration's coronavirus response, or to send his messages through Mr. Pence.

Without directly criticizing the president -- both men have emphasized their personal fondness for each other -- Dr. Fauci has begun fighting back.

On Monday, he met with Mr. Meadows to discuss his ability to speak about the virus on television -- his broadcast appearances have been sharply curbed in recent weeks by Mr. Meadows and members of the communications staff. And in The Atlantic interview, Dr. Fauci complained that the administration's actions had made it difficult for health officials to communicate accurate information.

''It distracts from what I hope would be the common effort of getting this thing under control, rather than this back-and-forth distraction, which just doesn't make any sense,'' Dr. Fauci said. ''We've got to almost reset this and say, 'OK, let's stop this nonsense.' We've got to figure out, how can we get our control over this now, and, looking forward, how can we make sure that next month, we don't have another example of California, Texas, Florida and Arizona?''

He added, ''So rather than these games people are playing, let's focus on that.''