Anthony Fauci says life won't return to normal until well into 2021

Buckle up for a long ride ahead.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Friday that normal times won't replace America's long coronavirus nightmare until deep into 2021, explaining that it will take months to widely administer a vaccine.

The 79-year-old immunologist said he continues to expect a vaccine to be available by the beginning of 2021.

"But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccine and get a majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that's likely not going to happen until the end of 2021," Fauci told MSNBC. "If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality prior to COVID, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021."

He also raised his concerns about reopening indoor dining as the weather cools.

"Being indoors absolutely increases the risk," Fauci told MSNBC. "I am concerned when I see things starting indoors, and that becomes more compelling when you move into fall and winter season."

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for New York City restaurants to serve patrons inside starting at the end of September.