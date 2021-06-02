Anthony Fauci's pandemic emails: 'All is well despite some crazy people in this world'

As the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the world last spring, Science magazine quoted a top Chinese health official saying that the United States and other Western nations were making a "big mistake" by not telling people to mask up.

The official, George Gao, worried that the comment might upset his longtime friend Anthony Fauci, Washington's leading expert on infectious diseases. So amid the deepening crisis, Gao reached out to clear the air.

"I saw the Science interview, how could I say such a word 'big mistake' about others? That was journalist's wording. Hope you understand," Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote to Fauci in a March 28 email. "Lets work together to get the virus out of the earth."

"I understand completely. No problem," Fauci wrote back. "We will get through this together."

The previously unreported exchange was among 866 pages of Fauci's emails obtained by The Washington Post as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. The correspondence from March and April 2020 opens a window to Fauci's world during some of the most frantic days of the crisis, when the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was struggling to bring coherence to the Trump administration's chaotic response to the virus and President Donald Trump was seeking to minimize its severity.

Fauci's actions during that period and beyond remain an intense focus for many Americans and political leaders. Now serving his seventh president, Fauci, 80, is helping to craft President Joe Biden's pandemic strategy, and many Republicans accuse him of playing a key role in Trump's loss in the November election.

During daily televised briefings at the White House, Fauci emerged as an at times reluctant - and polarizing - media star: To Trump supporters, he was a contrarian who seemed to undermine the president at every turn, while others viewed him as a reassuring voice of reason. The emails show that he was inundated with correspondence from colleagues, hospital administrators, foreign governments and random strangers - about 1,000 messages a day, he says at one point - writing to seek his advice, solicit his help or simply offer encouragement.

The medical director of the National Football League Players Association asked Fauci for a confidential briefing on how to safely start the next NFL season. A documentary filmmaker working on a forthcoming Disney-backed biopic asked to ride along as Fauci drove to work. An adviser to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed concern about Fauci's health. And a senior House Republican told Fauci to "keep being a science truth teller" despite skepticism about the virus from other GOP lawmakers and Trump himself.

"I was getting every single kind of question, mostly people who were a little bit confused about the mixed messages that were coming out of the White House and wanted to know what's the real scoop," Fauci said in a recent interview. "I have a reputation that I respond to people when they ask for help, even if it takes a long time. And it's very time consuming, but I do" respond.

The released emails show that Fauci indeed tried to answer many queries, sometimes hitting "send" well after midnight. And even as Trump ratcheted up attacks on China for not containing the virus after it was first discovered there, Fauci sought to maintain ties with Gao, a well-regarded Chinese scientific leader - and Gao with him.

After Fauci faced threats from Trump supporters who blamed him for supporting social distancing rules that closed schools, tanked the economy and threatened Trump's reelection prospects, Gao, a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, emailed again.

"I saw some news (hope it is fake) that [you] are being attacked by some people. Hope you are well under such a irrational situation," Gao wrote on April 8.

"Thank you for your kind note," Fauci replied three days later. "All is well despite some crazy people in this world."

Threats from the "crazy people" would lead U.S. officials to assign Fauci a full-time security detail. On April 26, he received an email from Freddie Barnes, a military veteran and chaplain with North Carolina's Department of Public Safety writing "to express my profound appreciation to you for your work during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"I especially appreciate how you have spent considerable time and capital reaching out to the Black and brown communities," Barnes wrote. "For you to be intentional about keeping minority communities in the loop is commendable, especially since these communities will be absorbing the disproportionate share of sicknesses and deaths coming from COVID-19."