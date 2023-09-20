Anti-Affirmative action group sues West Point over admissions policy

The group that won a major Supreme Court victory against affirmative action in June sued the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Tuesday, arguing that the court’s ruling banning race-conscious college admissions should extend to the nation’s military academies as well.

The group, Students for Fair Admissions, was the driving force behind a lawsuit that led the Supreme Court to strike down race-conscious admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

But the court specifically excluded the military academies, including West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy, from its decision that affirmative action in college admissions could not be reconciled with the Constitution’s equal protection guarantees. In a footnote to the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the court was not ruling one way or the other on the academies because of “the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present.”

That footnote created an opening for a new round of litigation, and Students for Fair Admissions took it.

“For most of its history, West Point has evaluated cadets based on merit and achievement,” the group said in its complaint, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York. But that changed, the group argued, over the last few decades.

“Instead of admitting future cadets based on objective metrics and leadership potential, West Point focuses on race,” the complaint says, in accusing the academy of practices that violate the Fifth Amendment. It says that amendment “contains an equal-protection principle that binds the federal government and is no less strict than the Equal Protection Clause that binds the states.”

Any decision in the case would probably apply to the other service academies as well.

A West Point spokesperson said the academy would not comment on the litigation “to protect the integrity of its outcome for all parties.”

The complaint revives a long-standing debate over whether national security depends on the military academies being permitted to use racial preferences to develop a pipeline of officers who mirror the demographic composition of the enlisted troops and the population at large.

“The U.S. military was relatively ahead of the rest of society in implementing what today we call diversity, equity and inclusion programs,” sad John Hall, a 1994 West Point graduate and professor of U.S. military history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “There is considerable risk associated with revoking those policies.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.