Wildfire aftermath and a church on edge: Sonoma County stories you need to read this weekend

Hello, Santa Rosa Press Democrat readers! I'm Marie McCain, one of the local news editors here, with our weekend digest of stories happening in the North Bay region you need to read. Topping the headlines:

The Calvary Chapel The Rock in Santa Rosa on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

As Santa Rosa pastor battles COVID in ICU, 3 members of flock fear risk of outbreak:

Some congregants at Calvary Chapel The Rock in Santa Rosa say they’re worried about the spread of the coronavirus as their pastor battles COVID-19 in an ICU and several other church leaders have tested positive for the virus.

They say leadership has downplayed the impact of the virus and failed to fully disclose the extent of the illness in its ranks. However, an associate pastor at The Rock disputes the characterization and says leadership has been upfront with members.

Gabbi Lemos, 19, and her mother, Michelle Lemos, 48, are escorted to jail by Sonoma County Sheriff bailiff deputies, Monday Sept. 19, 2016 in Sonoma County Superior Court after being sentenced for their part of interfering with a deputy during a June 14, 2015 domestic dispute. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2016

Judges rule Petaluma High School grad can’t bring police brutality suit:

In a 2-1 decision, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has ruled that a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy did not use excessive force in detaining a Petaluma woman since a Sonoma County jury found her and her mother guilty of misdemeanor crime in a highly publicized 2015 incident.

Critical of the majority opinion, the lone dissenting appellate judge argued that the decision is “likely to encourage the very sort of police overreaction to minor criminal behavior that has led to public outcry and calls for reform in recent years.”

Bob Alpern, left, and stepdaughter Oona Montgomery lost their family homes to the Walbridge fire last August and both live in fifth-wheel trailers on the property. PG&E wanted to cut the redwoods from the property because of a power line easement, but the family resisted the order and placed No Trespassing signs on the trees marked for removal. Taken on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Refuge no more: Forested Sonoma County enclave laid bare by Walbridge fire — and now, by salvage logging:

Residents and landowners already traumatized by the loss of their homes and community last August are again in an uproar as an “alphabet of organizations” have begun tagging stately coast redwood trees for removal from burned-out home sites.

For property owners, most of whom are living elsewhere and some of whom will not be returning, it’s all but chaos as they struggle to track who is on their property and why, amid all the other chores of trying to get back on their feet after catastrophic fire.

A juvenile carp, long since fried by the torturous drought at Lake Mendocino, Thursday, July 15, 2021 east of Ukiah. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Lake Mendocino is drying up, and 1,600 Russian River water rights are about to be halted:

Water supplies in Lake Mendocino are shrinking at a faster rate than they were a month ago, raising the risk the reservoir could be depleted by fall and setting regulators up to halt diversions from the Russian River for about 1,600 water rights holders before the end of July.

Now, amid the hottest and driest months of a deepening, two-year drought, regulators are poised to move forward with a more aggressive crackdown, called a curtailment of water rights, that will likely be unprecedented in its scope.

From left, Jessalee Mills, Leslie McCormick and Gillian Hayes, applaud speakers during a rally about the consolidation of Analy and El Molino High Schools and impending lawsuits at the Sebaastopol Town Square, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

West Sonoma County families protest high school consolidation:

A rally on Saturday in Sebastopol’s town square was the latest in a string of protests directed at the leadership of the West Sonoma County Union High School District.

Community members representing El Molino, Analy and Laguna high schools decry the changes affecting all of their campuses this coming year as the district seeks to address a budget deficit.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.