A father and son helped s top two Antioch women accused of trying to steal $18,000 in merchandise from a Sunglass Hut in Petaluma Thursday afternoon, police said.

Casey Canion and Keiarra Spencer, both 20, are each suspected of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Canion also is accused of illegal use of tear gas on one of the two men who tried to stop the suspects.

About 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police were told the suspects had been detained outside Sunglass Hut in the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets off Petaluma Boulevard North.

The suspects left the store without paying and were chased by a security guard.

Two bystanders, a father and his adult son, saw the chase and each grabbed a suspect, according to the Police Department.

Canion shot pepper spray in the face of the man holding him before she was tackled, police said.

Firefighters treated the man for minor injuries, and the merchandise was returned to the store.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi