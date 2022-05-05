AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine — She stood in just her bathrobe in the freezing basement of the Mariupol theater, coated in white plaster dust shaken loose by the explosion. Her husband tugged at her to leave and begged her to cover her eyes.

But she couldn’t help it — Oksana Syomina looked. And to this day, she wishes she hadn’t. Bodies were strewn everywhere, including those of children. Syomina had to step on the dead to escape the building that had served as the Ukrainian city’s main bomb shelter for more than a week.

Syomina, her husband and about 30 others ran blindly toward the sea and up the shore for almost 5 miles without stopping, the theater in ruins behind them.

“All the people are still under the rubble, because the rubble is still there,” Syomina said, weeping at the memory. “This is one big mass grave.”

Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian bombing of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was in fact far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people inside and outside the building. That’s almost double the death toll cited so far.

The AP investigation recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with its new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also reconstructed a 3D model of the building based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside and feedback from experts who reviewed the methodology. With communications severed, people coming and going constantly, and memories blurred by trauma, an exact toll is impossible to determine.

The Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, stands as the sun rises on June 27, 2019. Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war in Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater, used as a bomb shelter, on March 16, ​2022, stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. (Lev Sandalov via AP)

The AP investigation refutes Russian claims that the theater was demolished by Ukrainian forces or served as a Ukrainian military base. None of the witnesses saw Ukrainian soldiers operating inside the building. And not one person doubted that the theater was destroyed in a Russian air attack aimed with precision at a civilian target with children in it.

The Russian siege of Mariupol started in the first days of March. The city soon ordered the entire theater opened as a bomb shelter, given its size, its unusually sturdy walls and its large basement.

About a week before the bombing, the theater’s set designer used white paint to inscribe the word “CHILDREN” in Cyrillic letters on the pavement outside, in the hope of staving off an attack from above. The signs, painted in both the front and back entrances, were large enough to be read even from satellites.

On March 9, a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital just a few blocks away, and two or three pregnant women moved to the theater for safety, according to two theater employees. The women, along with families with small children, were given the most comfortable dressing rooms on the second floor. It would turn out to be their doom.

By March 15, around 1,200 people crammed into the building, sleeping in offices, corridors, balconies, the basement. The theater became a place where anyone could get food and water supplied by the Red Cross or news about possible evacuations.

Galina Kutnyakova, teacher and survivor of the bombing at the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, poses for a photo at the Lviv Regional Academic Puppet Theater in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022. The March 16, 2022, bombing stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Among those who showed up in the hope of evacuating on the morning of March 16 were the Kutnyakov family and their neighbors.

“We were immediately offered and poured tea,” said Galina Kutnyakova, the 56-year-old matriarch. “You have to imagine, we had hardly eaten or drunk for six days. Everyone was so happy because of the hot tea.”

The basement was full already. So were the first and second floors. They saw a spot on the third floor, near enormous windows that everyone knew would surely shatter into knives of flying glass if the building was hit. It was the only place available, so they took it. It was around 10 a.m.