AP Fact Check: Trump's fiction in his goodbye to Washington

WASHINGTON — In his final remarks as president, Donald Trump tried to take credit for accomplishments of his predecessor and even those to come under President Joe Biden.

Falsehoods suffused his farewell remarks Wednesday morning and the night before, though he was spot on with this: “We were not a regular administration.”

(See video of his remarks here.)

As well, in noting Americans were “horrified” by the storming of the Capitol this month, he brushed past the encouragement he had given to the mob in advance — by falsely claiming widespread voting fraud — and his praise of the attackers as “very special” people while they were still ransacking the seat of power.

“There is truth and there are lies — lies told for power and for profit,” Biden said after he took the helm as president. “Each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans and especially as leaders ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”

A look at some of Trump's statements to well-wishers at Joint Base Andrews en route to Florida on Wednesday and in his videotaped address Tuesday:

COVID-19

TRUMP, boasting of his accomplishments for the U.S.: “Again, we put it in a position like it’s never been before, despite the worst plague to hit since I'd guess you say 1917, over a 100 years ago.” — remarks Wednesday before leaving Washington.

THE FACTS: He got the year wrong for the Spanish flu that hit in 1918 and completely ignored the role his handling of the coronavirus pandemic played in the surging infections and deaths that beset the nation.

The U.S. in fact remains in a perilous position when it comes to COVID-19, surpassing 400,000 deaths this week.

The Spanish flu pandemic Trump referred to spread from early 1918 to late 1920.

After COVID-19 first appeared in the U.S., Trump repeatedly dismissed the virus as less of a danger than the common flu and something that would disappear soon enough. He ignored the advice of government public health officials that people should wear masks, and mocked Biden for doing so.

Although his administration shepherded the delivery of two highly successful vaccines, getting shots into the arms of Americans has been frustratingly slow with nearly 50% of the doses delivered to states actually administered. That followed a debacle with coronavirus testing last year.

As infections and deaths grew, Trump, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 himself, falsely asserted that the nation was “rounding the turn” on the virus and he continued to shun wearing a mask and to hold campaign rallies at which face masks were not required.

The U.S. has now surged past 24.2 million infections.

Biden planned on his first day in office to sign orders putting in place a mask mandate on federal property and creating a White House office to coordinate the national response to the virus.

TRUMP: “We got the vaccine developed in nine months instead of nine years or five years or 10 years, a long time. It was supposed to take a long time. ... We have two out, we have another one coming almost immediately.” — remarks Wednesday.

TRUMP: “Another administration would have taken three, four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did in nine months.” — address Tuesday.

THE FACTS: Actually, the administration didn’t develop any vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies did. And one of the two U.S. companies that have come out with vaccines now in use did not take development money from the government.

Trump’s contention that a vaccine would have taken years under a different administration stretches credulity. COVID-19 vaccines were indeed remarkably fast, but other countries have been developing them, too. A vaccine for the coronavirus is not a singular achievement of the United States, much less the Trump administration.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer developed its vaccine in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech, eschewing federal money for development, though benefitting from an advance commitment from Washington to buy large quantities if the vaccine succeeded. A vaccine by Moderna, from the U.S., is also in widespread use.

But Britain’s AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is being administered in several countries, and vaccines from China and Russia are also in limited use. More than a dozen potential vaccines are in late stages of testing worldwide.

VETERANS

TRUMP: “We passed VA Choice.” — address Tuesday.

THE FACTS: No, he did not get the Choice program passed. President Barack Obama did. Trump expanded it. The program allows veterans to get medical care outside the Veterans Affairs system under certain conditions. Trump has tried to take credit for Obama's achievement scores of times.