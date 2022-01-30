Apartment building fire near Sonoma County airport deemed ‘suspicious’
A fire that burned the exterior of an apartment unit Saturday night in unincorporated territory near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has been deemed “suspicious” by county firefighters.
Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Elson said the fire at the two-story apartment complex, located at 17 Airport Blvd. East, was small and quickly extinguished by the first arriving fire company. Investigators were still on the scene at 8 p.m., he said.
“Light smoke got inside the apartment of one unit and there were no injuries,” he said.
However, based on the evidence firefighters observed at the scene, the fire was considered suspicious, he said. More information will be released once the investigation is concluded, Elson said.
Firefighters used fans to blow the smoke out of the apartment, he added.
This story will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: