Subscribe

Apartment building fire near Sonoma County airport deemed ‘suspicious’

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2022, 9:39PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A fire that burned the exterior of an apartment unit Saturday night in unincorporated territory near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has been deemed “suspicious” by county firefighters.

Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Elson said the fire at the two-story apartment complex, located at 17 Airport Blvd. East, was small and quickly extinguished by the first arriving fire company. Investigators were still on the scene at 8 p.m., he said.

“Light smoke got inside the apartment of one unit and there were no injuries,” he said.

However, based on the evidence firefighters observed at the scene, the fire was considered suspicious, he said. More information will be released once the investigation is concluded, Elson said.

Firefighters used fans to blow the smoke out of the apartment, he added.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette