Apartment building fire near Sonoma County airport deemed ‘suspicious’

A fire that burned the exterior of an apartment unit Saturday night in unincorporated territory near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has been deemed “suspicious” by county firefighters.

Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Elson said the fire at the two-story apartment complex, located at 17 Airport Blvd. East, was small and quickly extinguished by the first arriving fire company. Investigators were still on the scene at 8 p.m., he said.

“Light smoke got inside the apartment of one unit and there were no injuries,” he said.

However, based on the evidence firefighters observed at the scene, the fire was considered suspicious, he said. More information will be released once the investigation is concluded, Elson said.

Firefighters used fans to blow the smoke out of the apartment, he added.

This story will be updated.

