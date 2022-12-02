Subscribe

Apartment fire in Occidental displaces three people

The residents escaped and were not injured, according to fire officials.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2022, 1:26PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A 1920s barn converted into an apartment caught fire Friday morning in Occidental, displacing three adults, fire officials said.

About 7:36 a.m., the Occidental Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Frati Lane near Occidental Road.

When the first engine arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof, Fire Chief Ron Lunardi said.

The three residents had evacuated safely and were not injured. They had started to smell smoke and saw smoke coming from a wall by the stove pipe in the kitchen and left the building, he said.

Firefighters put out the blaze within an hour.

The cause is still under investigation, Lunardi said, but fire officials believe a fault in the stove pipe may be to blame.

Smoke and water damage to the structure is estimated at $100,000, Lunardi said.

Cal Fire, Graton Fire Department, Monte Rio Fire Protection District and Camp Meeker Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

