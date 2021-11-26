Man injured in southeast Santa Rosa apartment fire that killed cat

A man was hospitalized with cuts and smoke inhalation suffered in a one-unit apartment fire in southeast Santa Rosa Friday afternoon.

The apartment fire in the 1200 block of Yulupa Avenue was reported at 1:23 p.m., according to Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

Southbound Yulupa Avenue at the intersection of Mayette Avenue, which was closed due to the fire, is now open.

A woman living at the home said during the fire, her son ran inside to rescue a cat. He broke a window and was taken to a hospital for cuts and smoke inhalation, Jenkins said.

The man’s mother, who declined to give her name, told The Press Democrat her son is doing well but “he’ll need some stitches.”

She confirmed her 4-year-old cat, Shadow, died in the fire.

“She was a feisty little cat,” the woman said.

An unknown number of people were evacuated, officials said, and the fire appeared to be contained around 1:45 p.m.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known, officials said.

A man was injured trying to break into the home to rescue his mother’s cat. He suffered cuts and smoke inhalation. The cat’s status is unknown. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/IY9eKf96pg — Colin Atagi (@colin_atagi) November 26, 2021

Nate Rasmason, 39, lives next door and said he heard some alarms go off before seeing smoke and fire coming from the unit.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and he waved them down. While outside, he heard the sound of popping and glass breaking.

All in all, damage was done within a short amount of time.

“I don't think it was that long,” Rasmason said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi