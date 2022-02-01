Subscribe

Apartment fire near Sonoma County airport investigated as arson

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2022, 9:00AM

Investigators believe an arsonist set a fire that scorched the outside of an apartment near the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport over the weekend, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

“The fire was definitely purposely set,” said Cyndi Foreman, the district’s fire marshal, on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

It started “in front of the doorway of a bottom-floor apartment” on Airport Boulevard East, Foreman said.

Foreman declined to provide additional details about how investigators believe the blaze was started. She said an investigation was ongoing and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was involved, but a suspected arsonist had not been identified.

Firefighters put the blaze out before it damaged the interior of the residence, but smoke got inside the unit and firefighters used fans to blow it out, officials said.

Nobody was injured and the occupants of the apartment were not displaced after the fire, according to Foreman.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette