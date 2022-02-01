Apartment fire near Sonoma County airport investigated as arson

Investigators believe an arsonist set a fire that scorched the outside of an apartment near the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport over the weekend, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

“The fire was definitely purposely set,” said Cyndi Foreman, the district’s fire marshal, on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

It started “in front of the doorway of a bottom-floor apartment” on Airport Boulevard East, Foreman said.

Foreman declined to provide additional details about how investigators believe the blaze was started. She said an investigation was ongoing and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was involved, but a suspected arsonist had not been identified.

Firefighters put the blaze out before it damaged the interior of the residence, but smoke got inside the unit and firefighters used fans to blow it out, officials said.

Nobody was injured and the occupants of the apartment were not displaced after the fire, according to Foreman.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.