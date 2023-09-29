Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial over accusations that he inflated the value of his properties by billions of dollars will likely begin Monday after a New York appeals court rejected the former president’s attempt to delay it.

The appeals court, in a terse two-page order Thursday, effectively turned aside for now a lawsuit that Trump had filed against the trial judge, Arthur F. Engoron. The lawsuit had sought to delay the trial and ultimately throw out many accusations against the former president.

The case was brought last year by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, who says Trump exaggerated his net worth in some years by as much as $2.2 billion to obtain favorable loan terms from banks. On Tuesday, in a surprising pretrial ruling, Engoron struck Trump a heavy blow, finding him liable for fraudulently overvaluing his assets and stripping him of control over his New York properties.

That decision validated the heart of James’ case, but Trump is not without options. He could still challenge Engoron’s ruling and seek an emergency pause of the trial, although it is unclear whether the appeals court would consider doing so.

With Trump’s liability for fraud largely resolved, the trial — which would be decided by Engoron rather than a jury — would resolve other aspects of the case, most notably whether Trump and his company will face a financial penalty. James is seeking to recover $250 million in ill-gotten gains.

James’ civil case will be the first government action against the former president to reach trial.

It is unclear whether the ruling by a panel of five judges completely shut down Trump’s lawsuit against Engoron. Although the ruling lifted a stay of the trial, it did not technically dismiss the former president’s claims against the judge.

John W. Moscow, a former Manhattan prosecutor who has worked on fraud investigations for decades, said that the appeals court’s denial of a delay just days before the trial is set to begin was simply common sense.

A lawyer for Trump, Christopher M. Kise, did not respond to several requests for comment. On Tuesday, he called Engoron’s ruling “outrageous” and “completely disconnected from the facts and governing law.”

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.