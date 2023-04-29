Saturday was going well for Brian Alexander and Sara Lewis.

This was Sebastopol’s 77th annual Apple Blossom Festival, but their first. Alexander and Lewis found a parking spot somewhere between the parade route and the festival grounds, and were able to walk to both locations. Their timing was perfect; a long line began to form soon after they entered Ives Park for the festival. And Lewis scored her first compost bucket, a giveaway at one of the booths.

“I love apples, food and music,” Alexander said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

All in all, the festival was an upbeat celebration of community, expressed as only quirky Sebastopol can. There was a lot of tie-dye, lots of full-sleeve tattoos and plenty of good vibes for everybody.

“Sebastopol’s got a very unique culture,” said Polo Greco, who was introducing the Apple Blossom to his friend Baiah Hernandez. “Like the art and the people in it, they kind of speak for themselves.”

Greco grew up in Sebastopol. He has been attending this festival since he was a kid, and he said it hasn’t changed a whole lot.

“That nostalgic touch on it is nice,” Greco reflected. “And it was just something fun for us to do today.”

He and Hernandez were standing in line for beer. They had only just entered the grounds, but were clear on where they would be heading next. “Funnel cake,” they said in unison.

In the carnival area, little ones were pogo-ing in the bounce house and squealing as they rocked in a pirate ship. A shaded kids’ zone offered free glitter tattoos, face-painting and instructions on how to pick up chicks. (They were actual baby chicks.) The Veterans’ Hall was open for art displays, and craft vendors showed off their wares in another area.

The festivalgoers — and there were many — walked around with pulled pork sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried gator tail, ice cream bowls, plates of tacos, and beer and cider. The queue for World’s Best Corndog may have been the world’s longest line.

Amid the bustle could be heard the usual snippets of conversation you might pick up at any community fair.

“If I hear crying, we’re going home.”

“This (handmade vase) is right up your sister’s alley!”

“I think we’re gonna try and go get another whoopee cushion. Because we bought one and it broke. They don’t make whoopee cushions like they used to.”

The festival boasted two music stages. To get from one to the other, you had to turn left at Rohnert Park, continue past Cotati, Santa Rosa and Forestville, and make a left just outside of Sebastopol. Granted, they were only place names on signs, to orient anyone attempting to navigate the festival. Myriah Volk, the new director of the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce, thought up the signs as another way to add local flavor to the event.

Honestly, she didn’t need many gimmicks. Folks seemed happy for an excuse to hang out in the sun.

“For most people, it’s the beginning of summer,” said Tess Ostopowicz, who was volunteering at a wine station. “It brings out everybody.”

“And we have perfect weather this year,” added Marty Roberts, who was just about to relieve Ostopowicz and take a shift on the corkscrew.

Did we ever. After a brief ricochet from lingering winter to mild heat wave, Saturday couldn’t have been any nicer.

As always, the Apple Blossom Festival kicked off with an elaborate parade down South Main Street in Sebastopol.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q2zaLyWDT0o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The street was paved with sweets — so many lollipops, Jolly Ranchers and mini-bags of Skittles being tossed from the floats that the candy swept across the pavement like snowdrifts. The procession was a who’s who of local businesses and civic groups. There were high school and middle school marching bands, and kids doing 1950s dance steps or Ballet Folklorico moves.

Everyone seemed to agree this was the biggest Apple Blossom Parade turnout in years. Sebastopol was starved for the gathering after the festival was scuttled by COVID in 2020, and diminished by the pandemic the two years after that.

“It’s just so nice to get up and out, and see all the little kiddies do what they do,” said Sebastopol resident Jo Dunham. “Another generation at play.”

Dunham was there with a large group that included friends and relatives. One of them was Camille Hedges — El Molino High School, Class of ’95, who managed to grab spots along the parade route for their beach chairs Saturday morning. Pretty much every nook on Main Street had been claimed by Friday night, but Hedges knows a secret space that people ignore because it looks like it’s blocking a driveway. The location shall remain undisclosed.

Hedges and some other Sebastopol parents have claimed it for almost a decade, since their children were in preschool.

People watched the parade from porches, sidewalks and truck beds. Lawrence Jaffe watched from practically everywhere at once. He’s the head of Sebastopol Grange, and is the town’s Citizen of the Year. To celebrate, Jaffe’s wife printed and cut out copies of his face, and stuck them onto sticks for people to hold up as masks. At times, Jaffe smiled from a float, and another Jaffe smiled back.

It was tame fun, and perhaps a bit hokey. Which of course was much of the appeal.

“I watch the news a lot, and it’s usually someone at a rally going, ‘It’s their fault,’” Brian Alexander said back at the festival grounds, sitting in the shade with Lewis. “But I now I get to be surrounded by happy people. And next to a very lovely woman.”

A good day, indeed.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.