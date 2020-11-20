Applications open for Altamira Apartments waitlist

Sonoma County Housing Authority is accepting applications for a waitlist for units at the Altamira Family Apartments now through Dec. 18. A random lottery will determine an applicant’s placement on the waitlist.

The new “Project-based Voucher Waitlist” is for one-, two-, or three-bedroom units at the complex located at 1269 Broadway that holds 48 units of 100 percent affordable housing for families from Sonoma County. Completion of the apartments is expected for spring of 2021.

Households of one to four people may apply for a one-bedroom waitlist; two to six person households may apply for a waitlist for two bedrooms; and three bedroom waitlists are for households of three to eight people. Each waitlist requires a separate application.

There is a limit to the number of applications the housing authority will accept. No more than 300 applications will be accepted for one-bedroom units; 150 applications for two bedrooms; and no more than 100 for the three-bedroom waitlist.

Apply online by 5 p.m., Dec. 18, at waitlistcheck.com/CA085, or call the housing authority at 565-7501 for a paper application or assistance.

No fees are collected for applying to the Project-based Voucher Waitlist, and the housing authority cautions applicants to be wary of potential scammers who create authentic-looking fraudulent websites. Scammers will take money from applicants and sell personal information collected.

Report phony websites to the Federal Trade Commission (reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/), and email the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at Hotline@HUDOIG.gov.

