Appointment no-shows the latest vexing challenge for Sonoma County vaccination campaign

The vaccination clinic run by the Sonoma County Medical Association generally wraps up its slate of appointments for the day at about 3:30 p.m. That’s when the race begins for executive director Wendy Young and her staff.

By the time clinic staffers had put the final dose into an arm of another grateful resident on Friday, April 23, the clinic at the county fairgrounds in Santa Rosa had counted 87 no-shows for the day, a vexing trend for the nonprofit association. Eighty-seven “zombie appointments” could translate to 87 fewer people getting a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Young said the problem is becoming more pronounced at SCMA’s clinic, likely the result of people booking multiple online appointments and failing to cancel the ones they abandon. And other clinics across the county report similar frustrations.

Any shortfall of applied doses, when multiplied across multiple days and sites, could hamper the effort to fully immunize Sonoma County before the coronavirus mutates into a more vaccine-resistant strain.

“It would be easy if we didn’t care about wasting a dose,” said Dr. Steven Olson, a volunteer vaccinator at the SCMA clinic. “But we can’t waste one.”

The no-shows are forcing health workers into late-day scrambles to find eligible arms for doses of vaccine. And as more county residents get shots, it becomes ever harder to find those candidates.

Sonoma County Medical Association executive director Wendy Young, left, checks with registered nurse Miracle Huffman how many doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine need to be used near the end of the day at the Sonoma County Medical Association vaccination clinic, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Young calls it “the last dance” at the end of the day. And there must be something to the analogy, because Kathleen Sarmento, director of nursing for Santa Rosa Community Health, which also vaccinates at the fairgrounds, refers to the rush as “a song and dance.”

Most urgent for SCMA on April 23, staff wound up with one dose remaining from an open vial after administering their final scheduled vaccination at 3:12 p.m. It was “use it or lose it” time for that dose, and Young wasn’t about to waste 0.3 milliliters of this coveted resource. So off she went.

Young exited the fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion and strode across a small patch of pavement to knock on the door of the Hall of Flowers, where the organization Just Between Friends was hosting a giant consignment sale of children’s and maternity items. Jennifer Hundley, owner of Just Between Friends in Santa Rosa, got on the PA system and asked for a volunteer.

In a matter of seconds, Chelsey Childers was stepping forward and waving her arms. She couldn’t contain her excitement. Childers, who moved to Santa Rosa from San Diego about a month ago, works at a tanning salon — a job that is “very, very on the front lines,” she said. She had been checking for an open vaccination appointment daily, sometimes multiple times a day, with no success.

“This was the first time I had a viable option,” Childers said.

But by the time she and Young got back to Grace Pavilion, SCMA had given the dose to someone else. They changed course again, opening another vial of Pfizer and committing to finding another five arms after Childers’.

Sonoma County Medical Association executive director Wendy Young, center, arranges for Chelsey Childers to get her COVID-19 vaccination with nurse La'Paris Price, left, at the Santa Rosa Community Health vaccination clinic after the extra dose she hoped to give Childers had already been claimed, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

This has become a regular drill for the SCMA team, which has administered somewhere around 25,000 vaccinations — only Kaiser Permanente, CVS and Sutter Health have done more in Sonoma County — despite being composed largely of volunteers.

Not every site has experienced this scramble to the same degree. Some clinics have focused largely on targeted groups like farmworkers or people with disabilities. Those invitees are less apt to no-show. But a Sutter Health representative said the medical group is getting stood up by “a small percentage of those signed up each day,” and Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, which has been deeply involved in vaccinations there, has seen a recent uptick.

“We were scrambling to find people to take the unused doses so that we didn’t have to waste the vaccine,” Cheryl Johnson, the center’s CEO, said of a recent clinic day.