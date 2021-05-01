Subscribe

Appointment no-shows the latest vexing challenge for Sonoma County vaccination campaign

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2021, 8:00PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The vaccination clinic run by the Sonoma County Medical Association generally wraps up its slate of appointments for the day at about 3:30 p.m. That’s when the race begins for executive director Wendy Young and her staff.

By the time clinic staffers had put the final dose into an arm of another grateful resident on Friday, April 23, the clinic at the county fairgrounds in Santa Rosa had counted 87 no-shows for the day, a vexing trend for the nonprofit association. Eighty-seven “zombie appointments” could translate to 87 fewer people getting a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Young said the problem is becoming more pronounced at SCMA’s clinic, likely the result of people booking multiple online appointments and failing to cancel the ones they abandon. And other clinics across the county report similar frustrations.

Any shortfall of applied doses, when multiplied across multiple days and sites, could hamper the effort to fully immunize Sonoma County before the coronavirus mutates into a more vaccine-resistant strain.

“It would be easy if we didn’t care about wasting a dose,” said Dr. Steven Olson, a volunteer vaccinator at the SCMA clinic. “But we can’t waste one.”

The no-shows are forcing health workers into late-day scrambles to find eligible arms for doses of vaccine. And as more county residents get shots, it becomes ever harder to find those candidates.

Sonoma County Medical Association executive director Wendy Young, left, checks with registered nurse Miracle Huffman how many doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine need to be used near the end of the day at the Sonoma County Medical Association vaccination clinic, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Medical Association executive director Wendy Young, left, checks with registered nurse Miracle Huffman how many doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine need to be used near the end of the day at the Sonoma County Medical Association vaccination clinic, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Young calls it “the last dance” at the end of the day. And there must be something to the analogy, because Kathleen Sarmento, director of nursing for Santa Rosa Community Health, which also vaccinates at the fairgrounds, refers to the rush as “a song and dance.”

Most urgent for SCMA on April 23, staff wound up with one dose remaining from an open vial after administering their final scheduled vaccination at 3:12 p.m. It was “use it or lose it” time for that dose, and Young wasn’t about to waste 0.3 milliliters of this coveted resource. So off she went.

Young exited the fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion and strode across a small patch of pavement to knock on the door of the Hall of Flowers, where the organization Just Between Friends was hosting a giant consignment sale of children’s and maternity items. Jennifer Hundley, owner of Just Between Friends in Santa Rosa, got on the PA system and asked for a volunteer.

In a matter of seconds, Chelsey Childers was stepping forward and waving her arms. She couldn’t contain her excitement. Childers, who moved to Santa Rosa from San Diego about a month ago, works at a tanning salon — a job that is “very, very on the front lines,” she said. She had been checking for an open vaccination appointment daily, sometimes multiple times a day, with no success.

“This was the first time I had a viable option,” Childers said.

But by the time she and Young got back to Grace Pavilion, SCMA had given the dose to someone else. They changed course again, opening another vial of Pfizer and committing to finding another five arms after Childers’.

Sonoma County Medical Association executive director Wendy Young, center, arranges for Chelsey Childers to get her COVID-19 vaccination with nurse La'Paris Price, left, at the Santa Rosa Community Health vaccination clinic after the extra dose she hoped to give Childers had already been claimed, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Medical Association executive director Wendy Young, center, arranges for Chelsey Childers to get her COVID-19 vaccination with nurse La'Paris Price, left, at the Santa Rosa Community Health vaccination clinic after the extra dose she hoped to give Childers had already been claimed, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

This has become a regular drill for the SCMA team, which has administered somewhere around 25,000 vaccinations — only Kaiser Permanente, CVS and Sutter Health have done more in Sonoma County — despite being composed largely of volunteers.

Not every site has experienced this scramble to the same degree. Some clinics have focused largely on targeted groups like farmworkers or people with disabilities. Those invitees are less apt to no-show. But a Sutter Health representative said the medical group is getting stood up by “a small percentage of those signed up each day,” and Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, which has been deeply involved in vaccinations there, has seen a recent uptick.

“We were scrambling to find people to take the unused doses so that we didn’t have to waste the vaccine,” Cheryl Johnson, the center’s CEO, said of a recent clinic day.

The last dance begins to take form well before closing time at the SCMA clinic. A young volunteer named Brendan Caskey designed a spreadsheet that Young and her lieutenants use to monitor the number of no-shows, which are marked in yellow on the spreadsheet. As the yellow stacks up, staff begin to shop doses to caregivers and relatives accompanying others to the site.

Nurse Miracle Huffman, right administers a leftover dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Luke Herbert at the end of the day at the Sonoma County Medical Association vaccination clinic, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Nurse Miracle Huffman, right administers a leftover dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Luke Herbert at the end of the day at the Sonoma County Medical Association vaccination clinic, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in Santa Rosa on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

On April 23, SCMA’s Herlinda Heras announced on Facebook that the clinic would have extra Pfizer doses. Three hours later, the post had been shared 198 times.

That’s how Ashlee Martinez figured she had found out about the spare doses. Martinez calls her father “like a human Facebook.” He called Martinez’s partner, Kyle Harry, and a short time later the young couple were walking through Grace Pavilion with Band-Aids on their upper arms.

“It was wonderful,” Martinez said of the experience. “Especially because there’s not a lot of people here, and we didn’t have to wait. This is a vaccine everyone has to get.”

As SCMA hustles its doses, Santa Rosa Community Health is doing similar work just a few yards away. SRCH usually takes its last scheduled patient at 4:15 p.m. Starting around 3, staff there will take stock of how many people are left in line, and will start to open one vial at a time as necessary, said La’Paris Price, who supervises visiting nurses for SRCH’s vaccination clinics.

“There’s no relaxing with this,” Price added.

Early in the vaccination campaign, when available doses were exceedingly rare and demand in the community was at a fever pitch, it was easy to find recipients for extra shots by making a few phone calls among friends and colleagues. But as vaccine has become more plentiful, especially through large entities such as regional hospitals and pharmacy chains, it is taking more effort to find people for the leftovers.

“It used to be like Rolling Stones tickets,” Olson said. “Demand was so great women were canceling hair appointments to come. Now it’s like, ‘Eh, if I don’t do it today, I’ll get another soon.’”

Clinic managers are forced to become more creative in matching doses to arms. Young’s visit to the Hall of Flowers was not her first; she had called upon Just Between Friends the day before, and did the same two weeks earlier at a wine judging competition at the fairgrounds. Sarmento said she has gone outside to grab bus drivers for shots.

Such effort plays into any decision to open another vial after closing time. Breaking that seal means the staff is committed to using up five or six doses of Pfizer, or 10-11 doses of Moderna. Still, Young will usually opt to keep the vaccinations rolling.

“If we’re stuck for another hour, we’re stuck for another hour,” she said.

Even when the nurses and clerical workers and volunteers are truly done giving vaccinations, they can’t all clock out yet. For SCMA, that’s the time for what Young calls “balancing the checkbook.” She and two assistants carefully cross-reference people checked in, people checked out, doses administered and future appointments made before sending the data to the California Immunization Registry.

The accounting on the Friday before last included two names on the recipient list that were never checked in or out, and one man who got his first dose and left without scheduling his next round. Young got him on the phone and booked an appointment for him.

If vials remain chilled throughout, they can be sent back to the county for subsequent use. But Young and her cohorts have made it a point of pride to use every dose they get. Two weeks ago, when they were faced with 86 holdover doses, they relented and returned them to sender, a gift that would have to be paid forward — with luck, to the people who had actually signed up for it in the first place.

“That’s the dance we chose not to do,” Young said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette