Aquatic weeds transform Spring Lake

A spell of mild, sunny weather more closely resembling spring than midwinter has fueled the growth of aquatic weeds across the surface of Spring Lake, the most pervasive bloom parks officials and visitors say they’ve ever seen.

And while the floating mat is off-putting to some, it poses no health risk to the public.

The mix of two tiny fern-like plants has covered the lake in recent weeks, turning the water to what one local describes as a “dirty brown.”

“Up on the dam, you really can see how far it goes,” said Ellen Skagerberg, a Santa Rosa woman who walks the lake with her husband once or twice a week. “We’ve got a completely brown and muddy lake.”

Seen up close, the mass isn’t really brown but is a mix of the bright green of duckweed amid larger, rose-rimmed clumps of olive Azolla that adds a new texture to the surface of the popular lake, which is also known as Santa Rosa Creek Reservoir.

From a distance, there are times the 72-acre lake looks almost carpeted with all sense of depth lost in the dulled, almost dry-appearing surface.

But the look and color changes with the cycles of the sun and the shifts in wind, from matte to almost iridescent at times ― or like frost, one near-daily visitor, Bruce Kunkel, said.

Though in calm weather, the weeds appear to coat the surface shore-to-shore, a rising breeze may part the middle or blow much of it against one shore.

“It’s very impacted on a daily basis, even by the wind,” said Hattie Brown, Natural Resources Manager for regional park. “And what that generally creates, thankfully, is somewhere on the water’s surface and on the shoreline that it’s open, so people and animals and boaters can generally find places to access the water.”

It is all completely natural, if not desirable.

“The old cycles are broken,” said Kunkel, 75.

Azolla is common throughout the creek watershed, though not always noticeable, Regional Park Manager David Robinson said.

Sometimes there’s a bit of growth after a few warm winter days, but most years it’s more evident in late spring, Robinson said.

January’s sunny days on the heels of the October rains stimulated this year’s expansive, rapid growth.

Increasing sediment in the lake, which was dredged about 25 years ago, has made the lake shallower, keeping the water a bit warmer than some winters, Robinson said.

“I’ve seen Azolla in Spring Lake a lot,” said Rich Fadness, whose job with the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board includes monitoring and testing water for toxic algae and other concerns. “Sometimes it’s just in little tiny arms, but it can just bloom up. It’s a fast growing plant.”

The park system used herbicides to control the weeds for several years, but in advance of Memorial Day 2018 turned to a large, mechanical harvester that paddles across the water’s surface, scooping up floating plant material and delivering it to shore to be composted.

The park service contracted for the machine, owned by Waterworks Industries in Windsor, again last May but was barely started before the weeds died off of their own accord, Robinson said.

Park officials are monitoring the situation closely now hoping the plants die off without intervention, in part because of the cost of the harvester and because it’s so early in the year it could all grow back a second time.

It can cost up to $50,000 to do about three-fourths of the lake, Robinson said.

“Most people are just concerned about, ‘Hey what is it?’ ” he said. “We’re hopeful it will die off a freeze or will run its course. We’re really trying to time removal for the heightened recreation season and really weigh the cost of removing it. If we removed it and it came back in May, then we’re spending $100,000 on removal.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.