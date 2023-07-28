The following people are serving of the Sonoma Academy Board of Trustees, which is no longer part of the Hanna Center organization.

(This is the first of a two-part story.)

Having already gained local celebrity status this summer by becoming the first girl to attend the Hanna Academy high school in the campus’ 75-year history, Sophia is eager to resume her classes there next week.

“My mom was hesitant about (me attending) an all-boy school, but when we saw the campus, we both were in,” said Sophia, a sophomore who said she enjoyed taking classes there this summer. “It’s beautiful here, like no other school I’ve been to.”

Sophia’s admittance is a sign of changing times at the school, formerly known as Archbishop Hanna High School for Boys, but recently renamed Hanna Academy. It now welcomes students of all genders as it further embraces diversity and inclusivity.

Previously a private school, it was certified this year by the California Department of Education as a Non-Public School and fully credentialed by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

“The biggest difference between a private school and a non-public school is that private schools are funded through donations, private donors and/or tuition,” said Courtney Jackson, principal of Hanna Academy. “Whereas a non-public school can receive funding from public domains such as school districts, state organizations and others, private schools are barred from receiving public funds that are typically derived from taxpayer dollars.”

He also noted that nonpublic schools are vetted and authorized by the California Department of Education to accept public school students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs). But first, teams of educators must determine that the student would benefit from the specialized environment.

The academy’s aim is to educate, prepare and empower students in grades nine through 12 with learning and emotional challenges to help them succeed in school and life by developing their individual talents and gifts.

Hanna Academy completely split from Hanna Center in July 2023. The academy is now a separate, nonprofit organization, without any religious affiliation and with its own board (see sidebar).

“The academy is renting the school facilities from the center to continue to provide trauma-informed educational services, but to a broader spectrum of students,” said Cameron Safarloo, CEO of Hanna Center and Hanna Academy.

He said that about eight years ago, when Hanna Center staff took a good, hard look at the data available about the students it served, they saw a correlation between exposure to adverse childhood experiences such as trauma and the development of learning abilities later in life. Staff members discovered that 50% of its previous students had an identified learning disability.

A deeper dive into students’ backgrounds, coupled with academic achievement testing, found that an additional 25% of students were impacted by trauma, which took the form of poor academic achievement.

“Essentially, Hanna Center has always supported a school that catered to the needs of students with learning difficulties,” Safarloo said. “As a non-public school, Hanna Academy can not only continue to serve our target population — students in need of trauma-informed empowerment, education and caring — but can also expand to serve more students beyond the former school’s capacity as a private institution.”

Safarloo noted that the special education needs of students in Sonoma County continues to increase, with nearly 19,000 13- to 18-year-olds considered at-risk for experiencing trauma.

“In response, Hanna’s new mission is to serve a greater number of youth and families who can benefit from the organization’s clinical and educational expertise,” he said.

Hanna Academy admits qualified students who have an established IEP. It is accepting referrals from school districts, Special Education Local Plan Areas and other professionals for the 2023-23 academic year.

The school’s collaborative teaching model provides both general education subject area experts and education specialists within each classroom. The students develop literacy, critical thinking and the ability to apply concrete skills.

"Staff members integrate therapeutic services — including sensory regulation breaks, individual therapy and group therapy, as per each student’s IEP — into the school day,“ said Courtney Jackson, principal of Hanna Academy.

The Career and Technical Education program, a required component of the school’s curriculum, offers students an opportunity to explore several career pathways before specializing in their field of interest. Current career tracks include courses in construction trades, health, culinary/hospitality and technology for industry.

When Hanna Academy opens the 2023-24 academic year on Thursday, Aug. 10, it plans to have almost 20 students, with a goal of increasing to 48 by June 2024.

“Our population makeup will depend on need and there are no quotas related to gender or identity,” Jackson said.

He said that the small class sizes — six to eight students per classroom — are an asset to new female students as well as other minorities at the school.

“While being a minority can be daunting in any situation, our small class sizes and collaborative teaching model of two teachers in every academic classroom ensure that no one is left out of their education or feels outnumbered,” Jackson said.

Some new Hanna Center programs are also implementing an inclusive, individualized approach. The recently launched Transitional Housing Placement Program, part of Hanna Center’s Residential Department, is designed to help up to 100 current students, male and female, who are 16 to 21 years old.

The new Community Mental Health Hub at Hanna offers counseling, therapy and workshops for people of all ages and genders. Also, Hanna Center’s new Recreation Department is developing a comprehensive program to create a safe and inclusive recreational environment for community members of all genders and ages.

Hanna Center, formerly Hanna Boys Center, was founded in Menlo Park in 1945 and moved to Sonoma Valley in 1949.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.