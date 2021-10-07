Are sharks more prevalent off the Sonoma Coast in October?

On Oct. 3, surfer Eric Steinley, 38, was severely injured and airlifted to a Santa Rosa hospital after a shark bit him while he was sitting on his surfboard in the ocean near North Salmon Creek Beach.

This is the time of year great whites return to the Northern California coast to feed, earning October the nickname “Sharktober.”

But, in some ways, the nickname is misleading, said Chris Lowe, marine biology professor and director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach.

While great white sharks often return to the area in the fall to feed on young elephant seals who are naive to the threat that sharks pose, more people also head to the ocean while it’s at its warmest, he said. The increased number of people and sharks in the water makes it easier for the two species to come into contact.

“Some might call it ‘Sharktober,’” Lowe said. “We call it good weather season and a lot more sharks are around that time of the year.”

There is no data showing that sharks bite people more frequently in October, he said, and bites have been reported in other seasons, including the spring.

“The sharks aren’t going, ‘It’s October; I’m going to nibble on people,’” Lowe said.

Data from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows that shark attacks have been infrequent over the past seven decades. Since 1950, 199 encounters statewide have been reported in which a shark touched, injured or killed a person. Only 14 of those incidents occurred in Sonoma County.

Lowe also is hesitant to refer to shark bites as attacks because it implies a level of aggression that is difficult to prove, he said. Sharks use their mouths to gather information about their surroundings and may be curious. Another possible explanation is that they’re reacting to perceived danger.

“We don’t know what’s going through the shark’s head moments before it bites someone,” he said.

When Steinley realized a shark had clenched his leg and dragged him underwater this past Sunday, he tried to punch the shark in the face and pushed it away. He was able to free himself and paddle to shore, where several surfers helped care for him until first responders arrived.

Fighting back is exactly what Lowe advises if a shark does bite. Hitting it in the face, especially the eyes or nose, should startle it so it releases its mouth.

While shark bites are horrific, Lowe said it shouldn’t cause people to avoid the ocean.

“We have hours of footage from drones of sharks and people interacting all the time, and people just don’t know they’re there,” he said.