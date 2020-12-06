Are stay-home orders the only way for California to slow COVID-19?

LOS ANGELES — Stay-at-home orders are increasingly unpopular, wreak havoc on the economy and leave some people feeling even more isolated and depressed.

But as California careens toward the most dangerous surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, many public health experts say the orders may well be the best — and possibly the only — way to slow the rapid spread of the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest stay-at-home order has faced criticism from all sides, with some saying it's too restrictive and will kill small businesses, while others question whether the rules are tough enough, wondering why malls will be allowed to stay open.

Experts said the coronavirus is now spreading so quickly across the state and hospitalizations are soaring so fast that the time for incremental measures has passed, and the most effective way to bend the curve is to keep people home as much as possible.

Nuance can work in public health strategies, but sometimes "when you take a more nuanced approach — what's OK and what's not OK — that makes people more confused," said Dr. Shruti Gohil, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine. "By unilaterally closing everything down, you do send the psychological message ... that we ought to stay home; that now's the time to hunker down again. And that could save lives."

Other parts of the world have been able to curb new surges with aggressive action.

When Europe saw a severe spike this fall, governments were forced to end an incremental approach and responded with swift lockdowns that turned the tide in just a few weeks.

France — which observed a quadrupling of daily coronavirus cases over October — decided to enact strong measures to deal with its second wave: imposing a broader curfew, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., in the bigger cities; ordering the shutdown of nonessential businesses such as retail stores, restaurants and bars; making masks mandatory for anyone age 6 and older; and banning travel, including to second homes.

"It suggests that these kinds of measures are met with fairly rapid success, like within a couple of weeks," said Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at University of California, San Francisco.

In fact, some parts of California are now going a step further than Newsom. Five counties in the Bay Area on Friday said they would get a head start and implement Newsom's stay-at-home order at the beginning of next week, declining to wait until the region's increasingly crowded intensive care units fall below 15% of capacity, which is the state's trigger for initiating the order.

"It should've taken effect a week ago, or maybe right now, like the Bay Area is doing. I think the longer we wait, the more trouble we're going to be in," said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. By waiting longer to enact the order in the rest of the state, "we may be out of ICU beds before the effects of the stay-at-home order really have a salutary effect."

Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will enter into a new stay-at-home order late Sunday as hospital intensive care unit capacity continues to drop and COVID-19 cases soar.

The regions will implement the new order at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the state confirmed.

Once the order takes effect, it can take roughly two to three weeks before the effect is seen in intensive care units, as it generally takes that long before someone who is exposed to the virus becomes sick enough to need the ICU.

A stay-at-home order now would help California avoid plunging into a historic crisis that would leave the state's intensive care units overwhelmed to a point never seen before in modern state history.

Not only would COVID-19 patients suffer from getting care from overwhelmed nurses and doctors, but so would victims of strokes, heart attacks and car crashes.

"Today we had 22,000 cases, yesterday we had 18,700," Dr. Mark Ghaly, the California Health and Human Services secretary, said Friday in an interview. "At these levels ... it tells you that the hospitals in just two weeks are going to be much more impacted than they are now."

Some other countries have been able to avoid the painful shutdowns California is enduring. That's because they were far more successful in controlling the virus.

Taiwan has a death toll of just seven from the coronavirus, but never had to shut down broad swaths of the economy in part because officials instituted severe travel restrictions quickly and enforced strict quarantines, carefully monitoring anyone coming into the country.

Japan has about one-tenth of California's death toll despite having more than triple the state's population. One reason is likely the nation's adherence to universal mask wearing.