Arizona Republicans again block effort to repeal 1864 abortion ban

PHOENIX - State House Republicans in Arizona on Wednesday scuttled another effort to repeal the state's 1864 law banning abortion, defying pressure from prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who had urged them to toss the ban that many voters viewed as extreme and archaic.

"The last thing we should be doing today is rushing a bill through the legislative process to repeal a law that has been enacted and reaffirmed by the Legislature several times," state House Speaker Ben Toma, a Republican, said as he blocked an effort to vote on the repeal.

The Arizona Supreme Court's ruling last week to uphold the Civil War-era near-total abortion ban set off a political firestorm in Arizona. Republicans narrowly control both houses of the Arizona Legislature, but foresaw a political threat in backing a measure seen as out of touch with voters.

Repealing the law, which allows only an exception to save the life of the mother, and says doctors prosecuted under the law could face fines and prison terms of 2 to 5 years, would revert Arizona to a 15-week abortion ban.

Republicans initially resisted Democrats' attempts to repeal the law last week. But Trump and Kari Lake, a Senate candidate and Trump ally, said the court had overreached and urged the Legislature to act quickly.

On Wednesday, Democrats initially signaled that they were optimistic of having enough Republican support to send the repeal bill to the state Senate. But Republicans successfully prevented a vote on procedural grounds.

"The fact that we will not even entertain a motion to allow those who have been raped or pregnant by incest to be able to have an abortion is extremely, extremely disappointing," state Rep. Alma Hernandez, a Democrat, said.

Moments later, the chair gaveled the House into recess. It was not immediately clear whether more votes later in the day were possible.

Even if the ban remains on the books, voters will likely have their own chance to repeal it this fall. Abortion rights advocates have been gathering signatures for a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion access, up until fetal viability, in the state's constitution.

