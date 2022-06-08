Arizona man arrested in terrorist threat initially thought to involve Petaluma high school

Casa Grande, Arizona police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of making a terrorist threat to Casa Grande Union High School in that city, Petaluma Police announced Tuesday.

Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, Arizona was arrested on Sunday. His online comments June 1 referred to gun violence at “Casa Grande School” on June 10, Petaluma police said in a Nixle alert.

Petaluma police initially believed that the threats were aimed at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma because its graduation ceremonies were scheduled for that day.

But after further investigation — local authorities had been working with the FBI — it was determined the Sonoma County school was not the target of Bowen’s comments.

“At the onset of the investigation, Bowen’s identity and whereabouts were unknown, and Casa Grande Union High School in Arizona had graduated on May 27,” the Petaluma Police Department said in the statement released Tuesday. “Based on the unknown variables, the Petaluma Police Department was alerted and began an investigation.”

Police said they notified parents and the community “out of an abundance of caution.”

No additional information was available from Petaluma or Casa Grande, Arizona police about the suspect or the penalties for such a crime.

Petaluma police continue to work with high school and Petaluma City School District officials and is providing extra patrols to school campuses. Officers will be present at upcoming high school graduations, according to the alert.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.