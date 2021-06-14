Arlo, the service dog, sorely missed since his disappearance

Arlo isn’t just any dog. The young sable German shepherd is special — so special that two women spend much of every day searching for him.

Nicknamed “Loo,” Arlo is trained as a service dog for Isabella Gentry, 26, who has had seizures since she was 8. Medication doesn’t help. And, doctors don’t know what brings them on, but believe they’re stress related.

The microchipped canine disappeared from his owner’s Hopland yard on Oct. 18.

Gentry’s former partner let him outside in the fenced front yard to go to the bathroom, accompanied by her two other German shepherds. When he opened the door to let the dogs back in, Arlo was gone.

“I can’t really go anywhere for a long period of time now” she said. “ ’Loo’ gave me a lot of freedom that I don’t have now. Not having him around has made things really difficult for me.

“It takes a really special dog to be a service dog,” she added.

Arlo will turn 3 in September without Gentry, unless someone notices the dog with a freckle in his left eye before then and returns him to Gentry. He was bought for $150 off Craigslist from a listing that read “puppies we can’t find homes for” when he was a 4-month-old pup.

Gentry would really like to have him back with her.

“He’s kind of wonky-looking, lean and tall and built like a racer,” said Gentry, a dog trainer by profession. “But he can do anything. He’s a pretty agile little guy.”

When she speaks of her missing dog, Gentry’s voice contains a lilt. She is happy thinking and speaking of him. But there are days when she just wants to give up, she said.

Gentry said she hadn’t planned to use Arlo as a guide dog, but he began naturally alerting to her seizures. She started training him in earnest. “I got the idea this could work with a lot more training,” she said.

During the time since the dog disappeared, Gentry has lost a partner but gained a friend. Sarah Struve of Ukiah, who saw the Facebook posts about the missing dog, reached out to her and has been helping her ever since. The two have become close friends.

“Evey day I wake up and say ‘Today is a good day for her to find her dog,’ ” said Struve. “I think everybody would like to have a good ending to this story.”

The women have searched the rural Mendocino County area where the dog disappeared, posted pictures on Facebook pages throughout the state and are in contact with every veterinarian and every pet store and animal shelter in the county and parts of Sonoma County about Arlo’s disappearance. The two visit pawboost.com, a free lost and found service, frequently.

“Sarah has been an immense help,” Gentry said. “At first she got in touch with me and went around putting up posters. She’s really helped me a lot on my bad days. She even bought a microchip scanner so she can scan German shepherds to see if they’re Arlo.”

One of Isabella Gentry’s posts about her lost service dog, Arlo, a German shepherd. (Isabella Gentry)

Struve said she purchased the chip scanner on eBay and has used it not only to find Arlo but for other pet owners whose animals have gone missing. A laid-off medical worker, she has three small children and spends time each day trying to unite people with their pets, she said.

The photos of Gentry and her dog have been forwarded more than 10,000 times on Facebook, the women said. Veterinarians, including Arlo’s veterinarian, Dr. Edward Haynes at Ukiah Veterinary Hospital, scan every German shepherd that comes in.

Animal control officials know them both well and will get in touch if he ever turns up, Gentry said.

“They all know me,” she said.

Gentry, who grew up in the rural Washington state town of Roy, moved to Hopland about two years ago. She is temporarily living with her father in Half Moon Bay. Every day she gets up and checks PetHarbor.com, a national pet lost and found database, she said.

“I search all the local groups on Facebook, Craigslist, the Humane Society, German shepherd rescues and look for sable German shepherds found online. I‘ll do that for hours.”

The dog doesn’t have a lot of monetary value, she said. She’s not sure why someone would take him. “He’s only valuable to me,” she said.

Gentry said if someone has the dog and wants to bring him back, they can drop Arlo off at any animal control location. “I want to give somebody an out,” she said. She pays for two phones in case someone gets in touch with her old number. The correct number to call if you think you spot Arlo is 650-346-9205.

Gentry has thought about getting a new service dog.

“I’m just not sure; I feel like it’s giving up on him to do that. It takes a lot of training. It’s an investment. You can buy one for $10,000 or get on a wait list and it could take years,” she said. “I really lucked out with Loo.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.