A man was arrested at a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles on Friday after he allegedly impersonated a U.S. Marshal while carrying a loaded gun, police said.

The event took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in the 4400 block of West 8th Street, where Kennedy was giving a speech to mark Hispanic Heritage Month by discussing the need for "a comprehensive policy to secure the border and ease immigration pressure," according to a news release.

Police received a radio call at about 4:30 p.m. reporting a man with a loaded gun, a shoulder holster and a badge that stated he was a U.S. Marshal, said J Chavez, public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. The onsite security team did not recognize the man as being part of the detail, he said. The man did not brandish a gun or threaten anyone, Chavez added.

Kennedy wrote on X that the man had identified himself as a member of Kennedy's security detail and attempted to approach the Democratic presidential candidate. Private security officers detained the man until police arrived, Kennedy wrote.

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder… pic.twitter.com/vvJc0Gtk4o — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2023

The man was arrested and taken to Wilshire Station, then booked on suspicion of a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm, Chavez said. Police identified him as Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44. He remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $35,000 bail, booking records state.

Kennedy's father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated at Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel in 1968 just after winning California's Democratic primary. His uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.