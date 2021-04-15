Armed ‘quick reaction force’ was waiting for order to storm Capitol, Justice Dept. says

WASHINGTON - As the Capitol was overrun on Jan. 6, armed supporters of President Donald Trump were waiting across the Potomac in Virginia for orders to bring guns into the fray, a prosecutor said Wednesday in federal court.

The Justice Department has repeatedly highlighted comments from some alleged riot participants who discussed being part of a "quick reaction force" with stashes of weapons. Defendants have dismissed those conversations as bluster. But in a detention hearing for Kenneth Harrelson, accused of conspiring with other members of the Oath Keepers militia group to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said the government has evidence indicating otherwise.

"This is not pure conjecture," Nestler said. In a court filing this week, he noted, prosecutors obtained cellphone and video evidence from the day before the riot showing that Harrelson asked someone about the quick reaction force. He then went to a Comfort Inn in the Ballston area of Arlington for about an hour before driving into Washington D.C., prosecutors said. The day after the riot, surveillance video from the hotel shows him moving "what appears to be at least one rifle case down a hallway and towards the elevator," according to the court records.

In court, Nestler said another Oath Keeper carried what appeared to be a rifle under a sheet out of the hotel on Jan. 7.

"We believe that at least one quick reaction force location was here and that Mr. Harrelson and others had stashed a large amount of weapons there," Nestler said. "People affiliated with this group were in Ballston, monitoring what was happening at the Capitol and prepared to come into D.C. and ferry these weapons into the ground team that Kenneth Harrelson was running at a moment's notice, if anyone said the word."

Nestler did not detail the number of arms the group is alleged to have stashed.

Judge Amit Mehta called the evidence among the "most troubling and most disconcerting" he has seen in nearly a dozen cases related to Oath Keepers.

It is "the strongest evidence that the government has presented that there was a quick reaction force outside the District of Columbia, the location of the quick reaction force and that members of this conspiracy provided weapons to this quick reaction force," he said. Harrelson, he added, is "clearly is prepared to have weapons at the ready for violent conduct."

Harrelson was a high-ranking member of the Oath Keepers, prosecutors said, in regular contact with group leader Stewart Rhodes. While members use the jargon and trappings of a paramilitary organization, in practice the group is made up of loosely connected chapters united by a right-wing ideology.

In conversations after the riot produced in court documents, Harrelson and others argued over the group's leadership and direction.

"Look, I WAS THERE. I WAS RIGHT OUSIDE. Patriots stormed in. NotAntifa. And I don't blame them," wrote Rhodes, identified as Person Number One in documents.

"This organization is a huge . . . joke," someone replied.

Harrelson, a 41-year-old Army veteran, subsequently apologized to Rhodes in a message on an encrypted chat service for not "step[ping] up to the plate" on Jan. 6.

"Not your fault, my fault," Rhodes said, adding that he should have "held a mandatory meeting" the night before the riot and given out operating orders.

Harrelson deleted other communications, and Mehta found that Harrelson was "deceptive" in claiming he had left the group.

Defense attorney Nina Ginsberg argued that the commentary both on and after Jan. 6 indicates a lack of planning.

"It's kind of difficult to imagine how people could have been effectively communicating with each other in the midst of that mob," she said. "There was no preplanned agreement to overtake the Capitol, to storm the building, to force entry into the building, but that this was something that evolved as it was occurring."

She said any inference about plans for armed backup at the Capitol were "speculation."

In a court filing last month, the defense attorney for one of Harrelson's alleged co-conspirators said the quick reaction force was "one person" who is "in his late 60s, obese, and has cardio-pulmonary issues, a bad back, a bum knee, and is need of a hip replacement."

The person described in that filing has not been charged, and there is no evidence that any backup force arrived at the Capitol with weapons on Jan. 6.

In court filings, prosecutors have quoted Rhodes messaging the group in advance about preparations for "worst-case scenarios," writing, "We will have several well equipped QRFs outside DC."