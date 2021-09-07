Armed red-bearded burglar eludes Mendocino County deputies again

All Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including a SWAT team and two canine units, early Monday combed a rugged coastal area near Albion for the fugitive dubbed the “red-bearded burglar,” but came away empty-handed.

This is the latest of at least eight dispatches from local authorities pertaining to William Allan Evers, 40, since an initial report of a home burglary near Elk on May 12. Evers has so far eluded capture after many mass searches for him.

Evers is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair. He has a skull or skulls tattooed on his right upper arm and a “demon face” tattoo on his upper left arm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Over the weekend, sheriff’s deputies responded to a potential sighting of Evers at an unoccupied home on Navarro Ridge Road around midnight Sunday night. He fled the home at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, triggering a manhunt.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office called in all available sworn personnel, on and off duty to assist in the search, according to a county dispatcher. The group that included a SWAT team and two Sheriff’s canine teams couldn’t nab Evers, who was able to escape in the rough topography.

One SWAT team member and one dog handler sustained injuries. Both were being medically evaluated sometime Monday to determine the severity of their injures.

Evers was last seen running toward the Salmon Creek drainage north to northeast of the Navarro Ridge Road home. The local Sheriff’s Office alerted the public through its Facebook page and called for “situational awareness” in the area of Middle Ridge Road and Navarro Ridge Road at about 7 a.m., but concluded the police presence a couple hours later.

The authorities ask anyone to call 911 should they see anything or anyone suspicious in the area of Big Salmon Creek, between the two parallel ridgeline roads.

The California Department of Corrections has issued an arrest warrant for Evers for making criminal threats. The Mendocino County sheriff wants him in connection with several local home burglaries, and for an officer-involved shooting in Elk on May 12.

During that encounter, Evers allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a sheriff’s deputy during a foot pursuit. The deputy returned fire. No one was injured during the exchange.