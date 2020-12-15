Subscribe

Armed trio assaulted Petaluma man Sunday

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2020, 6:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A man was punched and pistol whipped during an attack by three strangers outside his Petaluma home Sunday afternoon.

The assault was reported to the Petaluma Police Department at about 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Drive near Casa Grande Road and South McDowell Boulevard, authorities said in a prepared statement.

The victim told police he was standing in front of his home when three unknown men got out of a gray sedan and began punching him. Two of the assailants had Glock-style firearms, which they used to hit the man, police said.

The three men then got back in the car, which was driven by a woman, who headed toward South McDowell Boulevard.

The victim heard what sounded like two gunshots as the group drove away, though told police the gunfire wasn’t directed at him. Police canvassed the area and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in a nearby car.

The man sustained injuries to his head and face and was taken to a local hospital. No other victims were located.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Petaluma police officer Andrew Good at 707-778-4372 or email him at agood@cityofpetaluma.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine