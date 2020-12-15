Armed trio assaulted Petaluma man Sunday

A man was punched and pistol whipped during an attack by three strangers outside his Petaluma home Sunday afternoon.

The assault was reported to the Petaluma Police Department at about 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Drive near Casa Grande Road and South McDowell Boulevard, authorities said in a prepared statement.

The victim told police he was standing in front of his home when three unknown men got out of a gray sedan and began punching him. Two of the assailants had Glock-style firearms, which they used to hit the man, police said.

The three men then got back in the car, which was driven by a woman, who headed toward South McDowell Boulevard.

The victim heard what sounded like two gunshots as the group drove away, though told police the gunfire wasn’t directed at him. Police canvassed the area and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in a nearby car.

The man sustained injuries to his head and face and was taken to a local hospital. No other victims were located.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Petaluma police officer Andrew Good at 707-778-4372 or email him at agood@cityofpetaluma.org.

