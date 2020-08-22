Armstrong Woods redwoods so far spared from flames

Old growth redwoods in the Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve appear to have been spared from the Walbridge fire burning near Rio Nido as of Saturday morning, said Scott Ross, a Cal Fire spokesman.

“That’s amazing news,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of old growth (redwoods), so I’m glad to hear that.”

The fire had hit the upper part of the reserve on Friday, and it was unclear if firefighting resources would be sent to protect the redwood groves and historic structures in the park.

Ross was not immediately able to confirm whether or how many fire crews had been deployed to the area.

