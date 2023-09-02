Arrest made in fatal Forestville hit-and-run

A Santa Rosa woman is in custody on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter related to last weekend’s deadly collision on River Road in Forestville, the California Highway Patrol announced on social media.

Investigators from the Santa Rosa CHP unit served an arrest warrant Friday afternoon at the residence of Alyssa Whitten, 35, the CHP said.

Whitten is suspected of driving the Buick Enclave that hit and killed pedestrian Oswaldo Mario-Rogelio Cardenas Jr., 18, of Cloverdale, Aug. 27.

Cardenas Jr. was walking with two other people alongside River Road about 7:30 a.m. when the Enclave struck and killed him.

The driver briefly stopped before driving off.

Officials said a significant break in the case came when officers determined the Buick Enclave was the vehicle found early Wednesday morning fully engulfed in flames on Llano Road west of Santa Rosa.

Whitten was identified as the registered owner of the Enclave, which matched witness description and had matching crash damage from the hit and run, the CHP said.

CHP Investigative Services Unit, CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations and K9, the Sonoma County Auto Theft Task Force, and Sonoma Sheriff’s Office aided in the Friday arrest, according to the social media post.

This is a developing story.