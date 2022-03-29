Arrest made in Oakland gun battle that killed bystander

OAKLAND — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander, police said.

John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21, according to investigators.

Avalos, 38, had no known connection to the gangs and was simply dropping off food for a friend who was quarantined with COVID-19, officials said.

Billy Deon Williams was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month in Fresno, the Bay Area News Group reported. It wasn't known Monday if Williams has an attorney.

Williams was identified from surveillance video that showed him pulling a suspected firearm at the beginning of the gun battle, according to a sworn statement by a police investigator.

Williams himself was struck by gunfire, along with two others.

He's being held without bail and is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday, according to the news group.