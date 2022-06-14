Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in the shooting, according to Officer Ramberto Salcido, a spokesperson for the CHP’s Southern Division. The officer is a 27-year-old man who has been on the force for less than a year; his name has not been made public.

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi surrendered to police Tuesday morning in a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday after the officer stopped a sedan in the Studio City area. An altercation broke out and Khosroabadi allegedly pulled out a gun, fired multiple times at the officer and ran away.

Investigators do not yet know what prompted the altercation or exactly why the officer pulled over the sedan, Salcido said.

A car matching the description of the one involved in the incident was located at a Van Nuys apartment building.

A police bloodhound named Piper tracked Khosroabadi to a tent in the homeless encampment, Salcido said. Khosroabadi will be treated for unspecified injuries and booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, he said.