Arrests made day after Good Samaritan tried to alert store worker to armed robbery in Cloverdale

Four people linked to an armed robbery of a convenience store in Cloverdale were arrested Friday after police found evidence tying them to the robbery.

One of those arrested was identified as 18-year-old Angel Marron, according to a Cloverdale Police Department news release.

Three others, all males, were also arrested Friday morning on suspicion of armed robbery. Their names were not released because they are under the age of 18.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Cloverdale police responded to the Quik Stop on Cloverdale Boulevard.

A store employee told police that two people had entered the store wearing ski masks, brandishing a firearm and demanding money, according to the release. The employee gave them the cash and the pair left on foot toward North Street, police said.

A witness reported seeing two people in a silver Honda Accord parked on North Street acting “suspicious,” police said.

Seeing them pull on ski masks, he began honking erratically to alert the store employee. The driver of the Honda attempted to block him from getting closer to the store, he said. Two of the suspects came out and began shooting at him, he told police.

The gunfire missed him, he said, and police later found three shell casings at the scene.

Police were able to match the Honda’s license plate number, given to them by the witness, to a vehicle belonging to Marron that had been stopped about an hour earlier by Cloverdale Police for an unspecified reason, according to the release.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office went to Marron’s address and found the same silver Honda Accord parked there.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, Cloverdale Police and Mendocino Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at that address, where they found Marron and three other males under the age of 18.

Officers found “several items of evidence connecting the subjects to the crime,” although the release didn’t specify what they were.

The Press Democrat called the Cloverdale Police Department for clarification, but police staff said no one would be able to answer questions until later in the day because officers were all on patrol.

The release says based on evidence seized, Cloverdale Police arrested Marron and one of the minors for attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm with no serial number, and assault with a deadly weapon. They also arrested the other two minors for conspiracy to commit a crime.

The release said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 707-894-2150.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.