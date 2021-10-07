Arson suspect arrested in blaze that burned two Lake County houses

A Lake County woman is suspected of starting a fire at her home in Lucerne while she was under the influence of narcotics over the weekend, authorities said.

The blaze destroyed the home, in the area of Second Avenue and Highway 20, and damaged a neighboring house, according to the Northshore Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Darlene Lyons was arrested less than an hour later, while firefighters were still working the blaze, jail records show.

Lyons, 36, was booked into the Lake County Jail on suspicion of causing a fire in an inhabited structure, arson during a state of emergency and being under the influence of drugs.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, according to jail records.

Investigators believe Lyons started the fire while smoking, said Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich.

“She was smoking a cigarette and due to her level of impairment from narcotics that caused the fire,” Paulich said. He could not provide additional details about how the blaze ignited.

Northshore Fire Chief Mike Ciancio declined to estimate the cost of the damage from the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.