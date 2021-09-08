Arson suspect arrested in destructive downtown Guerneville blaze

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed two commercial buildings and heavily damaged a third in downtown Guerneville on Aug. 22, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

The suspect, Jennifer Swan, 50, is a homeless person who had frequented the area and will be charged with one felony count of causing a property to be burned as a result of malicious arson, division Chief Fire Marshal Cyndy Foreman said.

If found guilty, Swan could face up to three years in prison. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail on Wednesday.

“This is a high-dollar property loss,” Foreman said. “Our hardworking fire investigators got a bail enhancement because of the extent of this fire.”

Bail was set at $500,000. She said the suspect’s bail was originally set at zero and she could have been released soon because of the pandemic and efforts to avoid crowded jail cells.

The businesses were located in the 16400 block of Main Street.

The fire originated at Flavor’s Ice Cream, 16450 Main St., which had been closed for a year after it was hit by a car.

The next building over was a former print shop and was about to be occupied by a new tenant, Foreman said. The third building was the Gypsy Boutique dress shop, which was open and operating.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.