Arson suspect arrested in fire at Larson Park in Sonoma

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of starting a fire Monday afternoon at a park in Sonoma.

The fire started around 3 p.m. underneath an oak tree at Larson Park, authorities said.

People at the park filled buckets from a nearby garden with water and extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived, said Gary Johnson, fire captain with the Sonoma Valley Fire District.

The blaze was contained to a small pile of paper, twigs and leaves, Johnson said.

People who saw the fire told investigators that the man ignited it on purpose and walked away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Benjamin Magana, was holding a black lighter when deputies questioned him. He admitted to using the lighter to start the blaze, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Magana, 39, who the Sheriff’s Office described as a transient, was booked into Sonoma County Jail. He remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

