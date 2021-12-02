Arson suspect arrested in Guerneville dumpster fire

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 34-year-old woman suspected of starting a fire inside a dumpster earlier this week at a Guerneville apartment complex.

Rose Orlando-Griggs of Guerneville was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of arson, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fife Creek Commons complex on Fifth Street in downtown Guerneville, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after it scorched the dumpster and set off the fire sprinklers on the second floor of a building in the complex, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies “reviewed video surveillance footage from the area and saw Orlando-Griggs, who they knew from prior law enforcement contacts, intentionally lighting an object on fire,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said Orlando-Griggs then threw the burning object into the dumpster and left.

A deputy found her about a block away. She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and her bail was set at $30,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.