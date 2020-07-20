Arson suspected in Covelo fire that destroyed 4 buildings

A raging fire that investigators suspect was deliberately set destroyed four buildings early Saturday in downtown Covelo, including the rural Mendocino County town’s only full-service restaurant.

The North Fork Cafe, Western Auto Tire, which is a combination tire and automotive repair shop, a historic building housing the Round Valley Center of the Arts and an unoccupied home were burned to the ground, officials said. Four vehicles and a travel trailer also were destroyed.

There were no injuries and no one was inside any of the buildings when the fire broke out about 4 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Chad Smith said Sunday. The blaze was extinguished by about 9 a.m. Saturday, he said.

The old, dry wood-frame buildings located in a row “went up really quickly,” Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said.

The blaze was “devastating to the community,” he said.

The North Fork Cafe is one of few restaurants in the Round Valley valley region and had been open for about 20 years, according to reporting by Matt LaFever, a Mendocino County journalist.

The historic building that was home to the Round Valley Center of the Arts was in the process of a remodel, Barney said.

The blaze also destroyed the telephone line serving Covelo, knocking out service to 628 landline phone customers.

Service was restored about 4:50 a.m. Sunday after crews replaced about 400 feet of line, the sheriff’s office said via Nixle.

A fifth building, an auto parts store, was saved by crews from Cal Fire and the Covelo Fire Protection District, an all-volunteer agency.

Covelo, with about 1,200 residents, is on Highway 162 east of Highway 101 in Mendocino County’s Round Valley.

Investigators from Cal Fire and the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority are attempting to determine the cause of the fire and its origin, while sheriff’s investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance camera records that might help determine if it was a crime.

“It is being treated as suspected arson,” Barney said.

The fire did not spread to any vegetation.

Smith said he had no estimate of the loss, and Barney said the value of the buildings, all a total loss, would be determined by insurance company representatives.

