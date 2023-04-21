What do you call a plant and flower sale featuring not just flowering plants, but also vegetables, art and collectibles?

The folks at the Graton Community Club call it Art to Flowers, the club’s spring flower show where displays are intended to show how flowers can mimic the beauty of art.

Money from items sold will go toward scholarships for Santa Rosa Junior College graduates continuing on to four-year colleges. Proceeds from the sale will also go to the clubhouse building fund.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Graton Community Club at 8996 Graton Road, Graton.