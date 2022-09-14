Subscribe

Artists set up shop in Sonoma Plaza for annual Sonoma Plein Air Festival

During a week of blistering, record-breaking heat, artists from across the country packed their easels and painting supplies to work outdoors in Sonoma County to assure the success of the milestone Sonoma Plein Air Festival.

Thirty-five nationally acclaimed plein air artists – some of them internationally known – participated in the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation’s 20th anniversary event that culminated with an art show and sale at the Sonoma Plaza on Sept. 10.

“I didn’t melt, and I got some work done,” said Wisconsin-based oil painter Marc Anderson, whose dramatic Sonoma County coastal scene was selected by his peers for the Artists’ Choice Award and will be used on publicity materials for next year’s festival.

His blue ribbon was on display during the festival finale at the Sonoma Plaza, along with a dozen of Anderson’s paintings, eight of which he completed during the week of sizzling temperatures.

This was Anderson’s second year participating in the festival.

“I heard about it through reputation. Artists just love it,” he said. “I love the landscape, and everyone’s so friendly.”

The juried event – artists are selected from nearly 200 who typically apply – brings together painters who work on location to capture the natural beauty throughout Sonoma County, Marin and San Francisco. Many are inspired by the historic Sonoma Plaza and the valley’s picturesque vineyards, wineries and rural landscapes. Although in early years artists painted only in Sonoma County, the region was extended to allow for greater variety.

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the festival in recent years, converting to online art sales in 2020 but no in-person events. The festival gala, a major fundraiser, resumed this year after a two-year break. The sold-out celebration was held at Vadasz Family Vineyard; community leader and director emeritus Judy Vadasz is the festival co-founder and held the first gala there in 2002. Vadasz Family Foundation provided funding to help establish the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

This year Mother Nature threw a few curveballs. Organizers canceled the popular Quick Draw event scheduled earlier in the week as temperatures in Sonoma exceeded 110 degrees. It’s typically held during the community’s weekly Tuesday night farmers market that draws crowds to the downtown Sonoma Plaza.

“This is probably the hottest event we ever had,” said Keith Wicks, a Sonoma Valley artist who established the festival after his daughter, then 7, lamented the fact that art lessons were held only monthly at her public elementary school.

Supporting the community of artists

Since then, the foundation has raised more than $1.7 million, not including this year’s proceeds, which still were being tallied. Funds go toward youth arts and creativity education in Sonoma Valley public schools and to partnering arts nonprofits. The foundation also awards an annual Lewis E. Cook III memorial scholarship to a Sonoma Valley High School senior pursuing college studies in the arts. The scholarship was created by Cook’s parents after he was killed by a drunk driver in 2011 at age 32.

Foundation monies fund art supplies, go toward grants for special projects and have supported maker rooms, murals, art classes and student art shows on campus and at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

“It is quite rewarding,” Wicks said of the difference the foundation has made, noting he and his supporters “weren’t thinking long term” beyond the inaugural festival. “There’s been five to eight thousand paintings done in our area by the best plein air painters in the country. We’re putting Sonoma on the plein air map.”

Also, funding helps ensure a future generation of artists. Petaluma oil painter Chuck Pyle said that’s one reason he likes painting for the Sonoma Plein Air Festival, one of many plein air events held throughout the country.

He participated in the first six festivals and returned this year after career obligations kept him away. “That’s money that goes into the kids’ art supply box,” he said. “It’s an amazing payback, a way to pay it forward for the future.”

Donating time for a good cause

Laura Roberts, a math teacher at Altimira Middle School in Sonoma Valley, was among the volunteers helping out at the recent art show and sale. She was doing her part to support the community members – all of them volunteers – who run the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

“What I’ve heard is that we wouldn't have the art programs we do without (the foundation),” she said. “Having all the electives like art and music is really important.”

Foundation co-presidents Cathy Good and Cheryl Shimek are among those who donate their time and talents to the nonprofit organization, but are not artists. “Some board members are artists; we all have different experiences,” Shimek said.

The common link, the women said, is the dedication to arts programs for youth, whether for a curriculum of self-expression and creativity for first-graders or 3-D studies and graphic design for high school students. Even for those who don’t go on to pursue arts-related careers, arts lessons and creativity are invaluable. “It stimulates other things they’ll do in life,” Good said.

One appreciative teen named Antonio sent an email thanking the foundation for donating funds to Sonoma Valley High School art classes “so the students can express themselves and experiment artistically.” He was among the volunteers at the festival.

Board members do their best to fill needs both large and small.

“We want to impact as many students as possible,” Good said.

Last year the foundation donated $100,000 to local schools and community partners including the Arts Guild of Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Sonoma Community Center and ArtEscape, a nonprofit arts organization located in The Springs area of Sonoma Valley.

Several community partners worked to provide arts opportunities for children and teens when local schools were closed during the initial year of the pandemic. Among the outreach efforts, free art boxes of supplies were available for students to spark creativity and help reduce pandemic-related stress.

Artists continue to return to Sonoma

Organizers credit the artists who donate 40% of their art sales, local business sponsors, and arts patrons and collectors who purchase paintings at the Quick Draw, gala and art show. All contribute to the festival’s longtime success.

Community members provide housing for artists at local homes and guest houses; volunteer at festival events; and make a point of attending the art show and sale every September – some admiring the artwork and putting a few dollars in Sonoma Plein Air Foundation donation jars, others spending several thousand dollars for a painting.

“It wouldn’t be twenty years if folks in the town didn’t step up,” Shimek said.

Many artists return to the festival as often as possible. Carolyn Lord, a watercolorist from Livermore, participated this year for the sixth time. Like other artists, she had to pivot a bit because of the extreme heat, but decided “to record it, as miserable as it (was).”

She didn’t head to cooler coastal locations but watched the sun, shadows and glare; adjusted the amount of water she used with her paints; and highlighted several scenes within Sonoma State Historic Park on the Sonoma Plaza.

Painting titles like “Adobe Stairs at Noon” and “Adobe Morning Shadows” illustrate her decision to work around the weather. “I decided I’m going to record this week and say it’s hot and can I convey the heat in my work,” she said.

The festival, Lord said, is one that’s highly regarded within the arts community. “The infrastructure is there to make this a successful event,” she said. “As a career artist, it’s one of the best events and well-run.”

Plus, she said, “You feel cherished.”

