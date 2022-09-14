Artists set up shop in Sonoma Plaza for annual Sonoma Plein Air Festival

During a week of blistering, record-breaking heat, artists from across the country packed their easels and painting supplies to work outdoors in Sonoma County to assure the success of the milestone Sonoma Plein Air Festival.

Thirty-five nationally acclaimed plein air artists – some of them internationally known – participated in the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation’s 20th anniversary event that culminated with an art show and sale at the Sonoma Plaza on Sept. 10.

“I didn’t melt, and I got some work done,” said Wisconsin-based oil painter Marc Anderson, whose dramatic Sonoma County coastal scene was selected by his peers for the Artists’ Choice Award and will be used on publicity materials for next year’s festival.

His blue ribbon was on display during the festival finale at the Sonoma Plaza, along with a dozen of Anderson’s paintings, eight of which he completed during the week of sizzling temperatures.

This was Anderson’s second year participating in the festival.

“I heard about it through reputation. Artists just love it,” he said. “I love the landscape, and everyone’s so friendly.”

The juried event – artists are selected from nearly 200 who typically apply – brings together painters who work on location to capture the natural beauty throughout Sonoma County, Marin and San Francisco. Many are inspired by the historic Sonoma Plaza and the valley’s picturesque vineyards, wineries and rural landscapes. Although in early years artists painted only in Sonoma County, the region was extended to allow for greater variety.

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the festival in recent years, converting to online art sales in 2020 but no in-person events. The festival gala, a major fundraiser, resumed this year after a two-year break. The sold-out celebration was held at Vadasz Family Vineyard; community leader and director emeritus Judy Vadasz is the festival co-founder and held the first gala there in 2002. Vadasz Family Foundation provided funding to help establish the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

This year Mother Nature threw a few curveballs. Organizers canceled the popular Quick Draw event scheduled earlier in the week as temperatures in Sonoma exceeded 110 degrees. It’s typically held during the community’s weekly Tuesday night farmers market that draws crowds to the downtown Sonoma Plaza.

“This is probably the hottest event we ever had,” said Keith Wicks, a Sonoma Valley artist who established the festival after his daughter, then 7, lamented the fact that art lessons were held only monthly at her public elementary school.

Supporting the community of artists

Since then, the foundation has raised more than $1.7 million, not including this year’s proceeds, which still were being tallied. Funds go toward youth arts and creativity education in Sonoma Valley public schools and to partnering arts nonprofits. The foundation also awards an annual Lewis E. Cook III memorial scholarship to a Sonoma Valley High School senior pursuing college studies in the arts. The scholarship was created by Cook’s parents after he was killed by a drunk driver in 2011 at age 32.

Foundation monies fund art supplies, go toward grants for special projects and have supported maker rooms, murals, art classes and student art shows on campus and at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

“It is quite rewarding,” Wicks said of the difference the foundation has made, noting he and his supporters “weren’t thinking long term” beyond the inaugural festival. “There’s been five to eight thousand paintings done in our area by the best plein air painters in the country. We’re putting Sonoma on the plein air map.”

Also, funding helps ensure a future generation of artists. Petaluma oil painter Chuck Pyle said that’s one reason he likes painting for the Sonoma Plein Air Festival, one of many plein air events held throughout the country.

He participated in the first six festivals and returned this year after career obligations kept him away. “That’s money that goes into the kids’ art supply box,” he said. “It’s an amazing payback, a way to pay it forward for the future.”

Donating time for a good cause

Laura Roberts, a math teacher at Altimira Middle School in Sonoma Valley, was among the volunteers helping out at the recent art show and sale. She was doing her part to support the community members – all of them volunteers – who run the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

“What I’ve heard is that we wouldn't have the art programs we do without (the foundation),” she said. “Having all the electives like art and music is really important.”