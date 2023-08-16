Beautiful weather, live music and local food accompanied a massive display of art by more than 50 local artists at Santa Rosa nonprofit Artstart’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The annual Artists for Artstart open house and art auction drew a crowd of more than 100 Aug. 13 to Artstart’s studio in southwest Santa Rosa.

The event featured an array of paintings, jewelry, ceramics and other original artwork created and donated by professional artists and the nonprofit’s student apprentices.

New this year was a “buy it now” option for artwork.

“A lot of people walked away with some great deals,” said Artstart board director Jayne Burns.

Also popular was the event’s wine and experience auctions, including tastings at Glen Ellen’s Imagery Estate Winery and Santa Rosa’s Kendall Jackson Winery and Paradise Ridge Winery. Other items included a South Africa safari for two, workshops with local artists, and a spa day in west Sonoma County.

The auctions raised $15,000 for the nonprofit, which will go toward its apprenticeship program, in which professional local artists mentor high school students, Burns said.

Santa Rosa’s Cafe Frida, co-owned by Artstart co-founder Mario Uribe, donated food and HenHouse Brewing and Petaluma’s Stubbs Vineyard donated beer and wine. Santa Rosa guitarist Hank Levine provided the soundtrack to the afternoon.

The fun is not over. Artstart is raffling a painting, “Joyous Journey,” created in collaboration by four local artists and donated by Art Trails. The drawing is Oct. 15, and tickets are $25, five for $100, or 30 for $200. To view the painting and for more information, go to artstart.us/raffle.